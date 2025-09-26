Sensex At Three-Week Low, Nifty Below 24,700: Do Small & Midcaps Offer Buying Opportunities?

All 16 major sectors ended lower, with Nifty IT and pharmaceuticals (Nifty Pharma) hit the hardest on concerns over their US exposure. The IT index sank nearly 8% for the week, its steepest fall in about seven months, after US President Donald Trump imposed a $100,000 fee on new H1-B visas.

Analysts said the move could raise the operating costs for Indian IT firms, which earn a large share of their revenue from the US. All constituents of Nifty fell after Accenture's earnings. Sentiment worsened after the tech bellwether full-year revenue outlook indicated that IT companies will continue to face sluggish demand ahead.

"Investor sentiment was rattled by a fresh wave of tariffs targeting the pharmaceuticals, dragging pharma stocks deep into the red. Accenture’s weaker guidance and job cuts highlighted slowing IT spending, with AI-driven growth failing to meet expectations, prompting a broad sell-off in tech shares," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments Ltd.

"While IT stocks have been dragging Indian markets this week, Trump turned his attention to the pharma sector out of the blue on Thursday," said Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research at Ventura Securities.

Mahindra and Mahindra and IndusInd Bank fell the most in the Nifty pack. Laurus Labs, Biocon fell over 4.5% for the day after the 100% tariff rate. Defensive players FMCG, oil & gas fell the least despite deep cuts in the market. Nifty PSU Banks snapped a three-week gaining streak.