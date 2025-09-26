Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Implies Positive Opening; BHEL, NTPC, PFC, Pharma In Focus

Markets in Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Australia, and Hong Kong were trading in losses, as the record-rally halted on valuation and tariff concern.

US Federal Reserve officials gave mixed signals on rate cut outlook. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump proposed to impose 100% tariff on branded patented drug imports.

South Korea's KOSPI and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading 2.00% and 0.85% down, respectively as of 7:21 a.m.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and Mainland China's CSI 300 were trading 0.13% and 0.20% down, respectively as of 7:22 a.m.