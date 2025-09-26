Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Implies Positive Opening; BHEL, NTPC, PFC, Pharma In Focus
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Implies Positive Opening; BHEL, NTPC, PFC, Pharma In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.15% or 38.50 points higher at 25,127 as of 6:30 a.m., which indicated a positive opening for the NSE Nifty 50.

26 Sep 2025, 07:24 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The Nifty 50 and Sensex may erase losses at open on Friday.
The Nifty 50 and Sensex may erase losses at open on Friday. (Photo: D'Vaughn Bell/Pexels)
Good morning, welcome to NDTV Profit's blog for live market coverage. The Nifty 50 and Sensex will likely recover from a five-day slump as indicated by the GIFT Nifty's current levels. The crucial level for the index is 25,000. As long as the index remains below this level, the bearish sentiment will prevail.
Accenture Earings: Q4 Revenue Rises 7% To $17.6 Billion On AI Boost, Beats Street Estimates

Accenture reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2025, with revenue rising 7% year-on-year to $17.6 billion, above the Wall Street estimates of $17.38 billion, driven by resilient demand from enterprise clients for its AI-driven consulting and services. Shares of the Dublin-based tech giant were up 3.7% in volatile premarket trading.

Asia Market LIVE: South Korea's KOSPI, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Lead Losses 

Markets in Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Australia, and Hong Kong were trading in losses, as the record-rally halted on valuation and tariff concern.

US Federal Reserve officials gave mixed signals on rate cut outlook. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump proposed to impose 100% tariff on branded patented drug imports.

South Korea's KOSPI and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading 2.00% and 0.85% down, respectively as of 7:21 a.m.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and Mainland China's CSI 300 were trading 0.13% and 0.20% down, respectively as of 7:22 a.m.

US Market Update: S&P 500 Posts Longest Losing Streak In A Month

The S&P 500 index declined for third consecutive session to post the longest losing streak in a month, Bloomberg reported. Valuation concern weighed on US stocks after tech-rally took a breather.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.50% and 0.38% down, respectively, on Thursday.

LIVE: GIFT Nifty Implies Positive Opening; BHEL, NTPC, PFC, Pharma In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.15% or 38.50 points higher at 25,127 as of 6:30 a.m., which indicated a positive opening for the NSE Nifty 50.

Traders will keep an eye on Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Power Finance Corp Ltd., JSW Energy Ltd., and Avenue Supermarts Ltd. shares. Pharma stocks will also be in focus on Donald Trump's decision of 100% tariffs on pharma imports.

Informational technology stocks will also be in focus as they may react to Accenture's upbeat earnings.

The Nifty 50 and Sensex declined for a fifth session in a row Thursday. The indices ended 0.66% and 0.68% lower, respectively.

