Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 26

Accenture: The company reported fourth-quarter FY25 revenue of $17.6 billion, beating estimates despite a 0.7% decline quarter-over-quarter. The company expects year-over-year revenue growth in constant currency of 1% to 5% for Q1 FY26, and for the full fiscal FY26 it forecasts growth in the range of 2% to 5% in CC terms.

Bharat Heavy Electricals, REC: The company’s board of directors noted that the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management has not agreed to the proposal for forming a joint venture between BHEL and REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited.

Allcargo Logistics: The company plans to focus on digital execution with ROI-based investments to drive long-term value. As per merged financials, the company expects revenue and EBITDA to grow at a CAGR of 12% and 21% respectively by FY30.

NTPC: The company began commercial operations of its 167 MW Rajasthan project.

Exide Industries: The company invested Rs 80 crore in arm Exide Energy Solutions on a rights basis.

Electronics Mart: The company commenced commercial operations of a new multi-brand store in Andhra Pradesh.

JSW Energy: The company’s arm filed an appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity order.

Rites: The company received a letter of award worth $18 million (Rs 153 crore) from South Africa’s Talis Logistics to supply diesel electric locomotives.

ITCONS E-Solutions: The company was awarded a new order by HAL, Ministry of Defence, for providing manpower services. The aggregate size of the contract is Rs 3.8 crore.

Power Finance Corp: The company incorporated SPV Tumkur II RE Transmission.

IIFL Finance: The company’s board approved enhancing the issue size for issuance of up to Rs 500 crore on a private placement basis.

Camlin Fine Sciences: The company mutually extended the timeline for the completion of the acquisition of Vinpai SA to November 30.

NTPC Green Energy: The company commissioned a 25 MW solar project in Gujarat. The project is part of a 37.5 MW solar project, with the remaining capacity yet to be commissioned.

Veranda Learning: The company transferred its entire vocational segment to SNVA EduTech for a 50% stake in the new entity. The new entity targets over Rs 250 crore revenue in FY26 and plans a separate public listing in the future.

Avenue Supermarts: The company opened a new store in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total store count to 430.

Carysil: The company clarified that there is no plan for a fresh QIP for the kitchen appliances assembly line at its Bhavnagar facility. The capacity expansion at the facility will be funded from QIP proceeds raised earlier.

Go Digit General Insurance: The company received a total tax demand of Rs 11.7 crore from the Mumbai tax authority.

Ashiana Housing: The company re-appointed Vishal Gupta as managing director for three years.

Insolation Energy: The company incorporated PJGN Green Infra as an SPV for setting up solar power plants.

Veranda Learning: The company’s arm Brain4ce Education Solutions allotted nearly 6 lakh shares at an issue price of Rs 1,924.05 per share worth Rs 115 crore.

Capital India Finance: The company re-appointed Keshav Porwal as managing director for three years effective Nov. 27, and approved raising funds via debt securities.

Kalpataru Projects International: The company’s arm Vindhyachal Expressway settled an arbitration award for a road project dispute.

Supreme Petrochem: The company commissioned two new lines of ABS compounding with an installed capacity of 20,000 TPA at its Amdoshi facility.

REC: The company incorporated arm Bellary Davanagere Power Transmission.

Monarch Networth Capital: The company received a certificate of registration from SEBI for ‘Monarch India Growth Fund’ as a Category I foreign portfolio investor.