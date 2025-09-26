Bear Or Bubble? Why Tech Stocks Remain Expensive Despite Market Downturn

The Nifty IT index has entered a bear market, dropping more than 20% from the peak it touched on Dec. 13, 2024. Yet despite the selloff, most of the companies in the basket continue to command valuations above the sector’s own multiple.

Names such as Infosys, HCL Technologies and Wipro have logged declines between 20% and 25%.

IT stocks have been under pressure this year as global headwinds piled up. Concerns over US tariff policies under Donald Trump and his push against outsourcing software services have dampened investor sentiment and earnings across several companies have disappointed in recent quarters, reinforcing the view that demand recovery may take longer.

The tightening of H-1B visa rules, including the new $100,000 fee, has added to the strain, with TCS emerging as the largest recipient of such visas last year.