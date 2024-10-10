Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 10

Share indices in Asia–Pacific rose on Thursday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street ahead of the release of US CPI for September, which will provide clues about the Federal Reserve's policy going forward.

The Nikkei 225 was 187.68 points or 0.48% higher at 39,465.64, and the S&P ASX 200 was 42.60 points or 0.52% higher at 8,230.00 as of 06:28 a.m.

Wall Street traders, preparing for important inflation data, pushed stocks to their record highs, with major tech companies once again driving the gains, reported Bloomberg.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended 0.71% and 0.60% higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 1.08% higher.

Brent crude was trading 0.56% higher at $77.01 a barrel as of 06:31 a.m. The Bloomberg Spot Gold was 0.07% higher at $2,609.68 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.08% or 19 points higher at 25,207.50 as of 06:32 a.m.