Vedanta Cancels Board Meeting To Consider Fourth Interim Dividend

Vedanta Ltd. on Wednesday cancelled its board meeting that was to be held on Oct. 9 for the consideration of its fourth interim dividend for this financial year. The meeting, which was initially set for Tuesday, had also been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

"We wish to inform that due to unforeseen circumstances we withdraw the Notice of Board Meeting proposed to be held on Oct. 9, 2024, and accordingly the Board meeting hereby stands cancelled," the company said in an exchange filing.

So far this financial year, Vedanta has already declared three interim dividends. The most recent one of Rs 20 per share, approved on Sept. 2, 2024, totalled Rs 7,821 crore.

Earlier in the fiscal, the company had announced a second interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share in July, amounting to Rs 1,564 crore, following the first interim dividend of Rs 11 per share.