Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 14
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Markets in Asia–Pacific region were trading higher as investors assess outcome of the Chinese Ministry's briefing over the weekend. Markets in Japan remained closed on Monday.
The Kospi and S&P ASX 200 were trading 0.75% and 0.37% higher, respectively as of 07:02 a.m.
The S&P 500 ended 0.61% higher at 5,815.03, after it scaled its 45th record high. The Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.33% and 0.97% higher, respectively on Friday.
The brent crude was trading 1.46% lower at $77.89 a barrel. The Bloomberg spot gold was trading 0.36% lower at $2,647.01 an ounce
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.18% lower at 25,089.50, as of 07:04 a.m.
India's benchmark equity indices closed lower for a second consecutive week on Friday, with Titan Co. and Tata Steel Ltd. emerging as the top losers on a weekly basis. On Friday, indices ended lower, weighed by losses in banks and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
On Friday, Nifty ended 0.10%, or 24.15 points, down at 24974.3, and Sensex closed 0.22%, or 176.01 points, lower at 81435.40.
Overseas investors, commonly known as foreign portfolio investors, or FPIs, remained net sellers of Indian equities for ten consecutive sessions on Friday.
Domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 3,730.87 crore and according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange, FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 4,162.66 crore.
The Indian rupee weakened by 8 paise to close at 84.07 against the US dollar.
The US stock market edged higher on Friday after wholesale prices were unchanged in September, indicating subdued inflation in the US economy. In addition, JP Morgan kicked off the earnings season on Friday.
The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.52% and 0.08%, respectively, as of 11:42 a.m. New York time. Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.89%.
Brent crude was trading 0.39% lower at $79.09 a barrel. Gold was also higher by 1.05% at $2,657.43 an ounce.
Stocks To Watch
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals: The company has commissioned manufacturing operations of hydroxylamine sulphate crystal at its Vadodara plant. The new facility has a capacity of 6,600 MTPA.
Sula Vineyards: The company achieved its highest-ever revenue from its own brands and wine tourism in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by its Elite and Premium portfolios. Net revenue rose by 1.3% year-over-year to Rs 142 crore. Revenue from its own brands increased by 0.3% year-over-year to Rs 127 crore, while wine tourism revenue grew by 1.3% year-over-year, reaching Rs 12.2 crore.
Ashoka Buildcon: The company's JV received a letter of acceptance for a Rs 1,673 crore project from City and Industrial Development Corp. of Maharashtra.
PNC Infratech: The company has received a letter of acceptance from City and Industrial Development Corp. of Maharashtra for a road project worth Rs 2,040 crore.
JSW Energy: The company’s unit has signed an energy storage facility agreement with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company to procure 1,500 MW / 12,000 MWh of pumped hydro energy storage.
Indoco Remedies: The company announced that the USFDA inspected its facilities in Goa in July. Following the inspection, the USFDA classified the facility as "Official Action indicated," indicating that there are significant compliance issues that may lead to regulatory or enforcement actions until they are resolved.
Exicom Tele-Systems: The company has approved the conversion of its unsecured loan of Rs 250 crore out of the total loan of Rs 300 crore into shares.
HMA Agro Industries: Production at the company’s Uttar Pradesh unit has been temporarily halted following an inspection by local authorities.
Allied Blenders and Distillers: The company has appointed Manoj Rai as chief revenue officer and designated him as key managerial personnel, effective Oct. 14.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Avenue Supermarts Q2 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)
Net Profit rose 5.8% to Rs 659 crore compared to Rs 623 crore
Revenue rose 14.4% to Rs 14,445 crore compared to Rs 12,624 crore
EBITDA rose 8.8% to Rs 1,094 crore compared to Rs 1,005 core
Margin at 7.6% vs 8%
Earnings in Focus
Reliance Industries Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., and Angel One Ltd.
Bulk Deal
Diffusion Engineers: Cinco Stock Vision LLP bought 2.05 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 259.26 apiece, while Shree Capital Services sold 3.21 lakh shares (0.85%) at Rs 256.67 apiece.
Trading Tweaks
Band Price Change from 10% to 5%: Zee Learn.
Moved in short term ASM: Dredging Corporation of India.
Moved out short term ASM: EPACK Durable, Motisons Jewellers, and Saregama India.
F&O Cues
Nifty October futures down by 0.28% to 25,049 at a premium 85 points.
Nifty October futures open interest down by 1.4%.
Nifty Bank October futures down by 0.75% to 51,386 at a premium of 214 points.
Nifty Bank October futures open interest up 1.3%.
Nifty Options Oct. 17 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 26,000 and maximum put open interest at 25,000.
Bank Nifty Options Oct. 16 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 54,000 and maximum put open interest at 48,000.
Securities in ban period: Chambal Fertilizers, GNFC, Granules, Hindustan Copper, IDFC First Bank, Manappuram, PNB, RBL Bank, Sail.
Money Market Update
The rupee closed weaker against the US dollar on Friday, surpassing the psychological barrier of the 84 mark, as consistent selling of stocks on Dalal Street by global funds weighed on the Indian currency.
The domestic currency closed at a record low of 84.07 after hitting an all-time low at Rs 84.09 intraday, according to Bloomberg. The domestic current had closed at 83.98 against the greenback on Thursday.