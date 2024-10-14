Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 14

Markets in Asia–Pacific region were trading higher as investors assess outcome of the Chinese Ministry's briefing over the weekend. Markets in Japan remained closed on Monday.

The Kospi and S&P ASX 200 were trading 0.75% and 0.37% higher, respectively as of 07:02 a.m.

The S&P 500 ended 0.61% higher at 5,815.03, after it scaled its 45th record high. The Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.33% and 0.97% higher, respectively on Friday.

The brent crude was trading 1.46% lower at $77.89 a barrel. The Bloomberg spot gold was trading 0.36% lower at $2,647.01 an ounce

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.18% lower at 25,089.50, as of 07:04 a.m.

India's benchmark equity indices closed lower for a second consecutive week on Friday, with Titan Co. and Tata Steel Ltd. emerging as the top losers on a weekly basis. On Friday, indices ended lower, weighed by losses in banks and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

On Friday, Nifty ended 0.10%, or 24.15 points, down at 24974.3, and Sensex closed 0.22%, or 176.01 points, lower at 81435.40.

Overseas investors, commonly known as foreign portfolio investors, or FPIs, remained net sellers of Indian equities for ten consecutive sessions on Friday.

Domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 3,730.87 crore and according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange, FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 4,162.66 crore.

The Indian rupee weakened by 8 paise to close at 84.07 against the US dollar.

The US stock market edged higher on Friday after wholesale prices were unchanged in September, indicating subdued inflation in the US economy. In addition, JP Morgan kicked off the earnings season on Friday.

