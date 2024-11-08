Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 8

Asian indices tracked overnight gains in their US peers and opened higher on Friday after the US Federal Reserve rate cut. As of 7:02 a.m., Australia's ASX 200 rose over 1%, Japan's Nikkei traded 0.5% higher, and South Korea's Kospi rose 0.7%.

Two of the three main Wall Street indices closed in the green on Thursday as the US stock market extended the rally driven by Donald Trump's decisive win in the presidential election as well as Federal Reserve rate cut. The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.74% and 1.51%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average remained flat.

GIFT Nifty was at 24,278.00, down by 64.5 points, or 0.3% at 07:10 a.m.

The broader index, S&P 500, opened 0.3% higher at 5,947.21 points, whereas the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 0.5% at 19,084.43 at the opening bell.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, started the trade on a flat note. It opened 11.01 points lower at 43,729.93.

The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex snapped a two-day rally and settled over 1% lower on Thursday, tracking losses in ICICI Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. The Indian benchmarks were also one of the worst-performing indices as compared to Asian peers.

The Nifty 50 closed 284.70 points or 1.16%, down at 24,199.35, while the Sensex ended 836.34 points or 1.04%, lower at 79,541.79.

During the day, the Nifty 50 declined as much as 1.25% to 24,179.05 and the Sensex declined 1.19% to 74,419.34.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 29th consecutive session on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors also stayed net buyers.

Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 4,888.77 crore and the DIIs mopped up stocks worth approximately Rs 1,786.70 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed flat against the US dollar at 84.376 on Thursday.