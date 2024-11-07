ADVERTISEMENT
Lupin Q2 Results: Profit Beats Estimates, Revenue Up 13%
Lupin's operating profit or Ebitda climbed 41.7% to Rs 1,308 crore during the September quarter.
Lupin Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 74% in the second quarter of the financial year, beating analysts' estimates.
The company posted a net profit of Rs 852.6 crore in the quarter ended September in comparison to Rs 489.7 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 742 crore.
Lupin Q2 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13% to Rs 5,672.7 crore versus Rs 5,038.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,560 crore).
Ebitda up 41.7% to Rs 1,308 crore versus Rs 9,923 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 1,203 crore).
Margin expands to 23.06% versus 18.3% (Estimate: 21.6%).
Net profit up 74% to Rs 852.6 crore versus Rs 489.7 crore (Estimate: Rs 742 crore).
(This is a developing story)
