ADVERTISEMENT
SAIL Q2 Results: Profit Falls 31%, Margin Narrows
Revenue was down 17% to Rs 24,675 crore in the September quarter.
Steel Authority of India Ltd.'s consolidated net profit declined 31% in the second quarter of the current financial year.
The steel manufacturing company posted a profit of Rs 897 crore in the July–September quarter as compared to Rs 1,306 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
SAIL Q2 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 17% to Rs 24,675 crore versus Rs 29,712 crore.
Ebitda down 25% to Rs 2,913 crore versus Rs 3,876 crore.
Margin narrows 120 basis points to 11.8% versus 13%.
Net profit down 31% to Rs 897 crore versus Rs 1,306 crore.
(This is a developing story)
Opinion
Q2 Results Live Updates: NHPC Profit Misses Estimates; Lupin Profit Rises 74%
ADVERTISEMENT