Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 27

Most markets in Asia–Pacific were trading lower. Market participants parse Australia CPI data which came lower than expected.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 0.36% down, while the S&P ASX 200 was 0.45% higher. The Kospi was 0.13% down, as of 06:39 a.m.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a fresh high as Israel and Hezbollah reached a ceasefire agreement, Bloomberg reported. The indices ended 0.28% and 0.57% higher, respectively.

The brent crude was trading 0.03% down at $72.79 a barrel as of 06:32 a.m. The Bloomberg spot gold was trading 0.16% down at $2,628.95 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.08% down at 24,229.00, as of 6:43 a.m.