FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Second Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors remained net sellers for the second straight day.

Foreign portfolio investors net bought stocks worth Rs 1,157.7 crore, according to provisional data shared by the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs were net sellers of shares worth Rs 1,910.9 crore.

The foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Monday, ending a 38-session selling streak. They purchased stocks worth Rs 9,947.6 crore, marking the second-largest buying spree by the FPIs this year.

The FPIs have offloaded stocks worth Rs 29,842.1 crore so far in November, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 28,740.3 crore.