FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Second Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors have been net sellers of Rs 9,252 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024.
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors remained net sellers for the second straight day.
Foreign portfolio investors net bought stocks worth Rs 1,157.7 crore, according to provisional data shared by the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs were net sellers of shares worth Rs 1,910.9 crore.
The foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Monday, ending a 38-session selling streak. They purchased stocks worth Rs 9,947.6 crore, marking the second-largest buying spree by the FPIs this year.
The FPIs have offloaded stocks worth Rs 29,842.1 crore so far in November, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 28,740.3 crore.
In October, the FPIs sold stocks worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 1.07 lakh crore. In September, the FPIs had bought stocks valued at Rs 15,423.4 crore, while the DIIs purchased stocks worth Rs 31,860.3 crore.
The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex failed to keep up the recovery in a choppy session on Tuesday as the benchmark indices reversed a two–session rally, dragged down by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
The Nifty 50 ended 27.40 points or 0.11% down at 24,194.50, and the Sensex closed 105.79 points or 0.13% lower at 80,004.06. During the session, the Nifty 50 fell as much as 0.50% to 24,125.40, while the Sensex declined 0.46% to 79,798.67.
Losses in Asia–Pacific share indices due to anticipated higher tariff on China also pressured the Indian benchmarks.