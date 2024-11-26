Nifty, Sensex Snap Two–Session Rally On Negative Global Cues: Market Wrap

The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex failed to keep up the recovery in a choppy session on Tuesday as the benchmark indices reversed a two–session rally, dragged down by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

The Nifty 50 ended 27.40 points or 0.11% down at 24,194.50, and the Sensex closed 105.79 points or 0.13% lower at 80,004.06. During the session, the Nifty 50 fell as much as 0.50% to 24,125.40, while the Sensex declined 0.46% to 79,798.67.

Losses in Asia–Pacific share indices due to anticipated higher tariff on China also pressured the Indian benchmarks. President–elect Donald Trump said that US would impose additional 10% tariff on imported goods from China, Bloomberg reported.