Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 9

A rally in big tech sent U.S. stocks higher at the start of a week that will bring key inflation data and bank earnings, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.74% and 1.56%, respectively, as of 1.33 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.07%.

Brent crude was trading 3.76% lower at $75.80 a barrel. Gold was down 0.85% at $2,028.12 an ounce.

India's benchmark indices snapped their two-session rally to end lower on Monday, led by losses in financial services, FMCG and IT stocks.

The Nifty ended 197.80 points, or 0.91%, lower at 21,513.00 points, while the Sensex fell 670.93 points, or 0.93%, to close at 71,355.22. Nifty hit an intraday low of 21,492.90, and the Sensex fell to 71,301.04.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the third consecutive session on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 16 crore, while domestic institutional investors mopped up equities worth Rs 156 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian rupee strengthened 2 paise to close at Rs 83.14 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.