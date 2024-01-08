Travel, Tourism Q3 Results Preview- Demand Tepid For Luggage But Hotels To Blossom: Prabhudas Lilladher

Hotels: In a seasonally strong quarter, we expect Chalet Hotels Ltd./Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. to report average room rate of Rs 11,185/Rs 6,406 respectively. While Chalet would stand to benefit from operationalisation of 88 rooms at Novotel, Pune; Lemon Tree’s performance would get a boost from inauguration of 669 rooms at Aurika, Mumbai.

Overall, we expect Chalet and Lemon Tree to report top-line growth of 22.6%/19.6% with Ebitda margin of 43.4%/47.9% respectively.