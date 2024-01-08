Travel, Tourism Q3 Results Preview- Demand Tepid For Luggage But Hotels To Blossom: Prabhudas Lilladher
Lemon Tree remains our preferred pick in the travel and tourism space given its crown jewel asset Aurika, Mumbai has just started operations.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Luggage: Our checks revealed soft demand environment in the traditional dealer-distribution channel, however, uptick in online format has been good. Backed by festivities and seasonality (travel and wedding) we expect VIP Industries Ltd./Safari Industries India Ltd. to report 5%/25% growth in top-line. Further, competitive pricing is likely to offset benefit of benign raw material prices and result in gross margin of 52%/45% for VIP/Safari.
Hotels: In a seasonally strong quarter, we expect Chalet Hotels Ltd./Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. to report average room rate of Rs 11,185/Rs 6,406 respectively. While Chalet would stand to benefit from operationalisation of 88 rooms at Novotel, Pune; Lemon Tree’s performance would get a boost from inauguration of 669 rooms at Aurika, Mumbai.
Overall, we expect Chalet and Lemon Tree to report top-line growth of 22.6%/19.6% with Ebitda margin of 43.4%/47.9% respectively.
Aviation: We expect Interglobe Aviation Ltd. to report load factor of 85.1% and yield of Rs 5.3 (in-line with Q3 FY23) buoyed by festivities and World Cup. We expect gross spread of Rs 3.19 (revenue per available seat-kilometer less fuel cost of available seat kilometer) aided by 5.9% YoY fall in aviation turbine fuel prices (up 10.8% QoQ to Rs 113 per litre in Q3 FY24). Overall, we expect Indigo to report revenues of Rs 181 billion (up 21.3% YoY) with Ebitdar margin of 24.8% (adjusted for forex impact).
In luggage space, we prefer Safari Industries given recent correction provides a good entry point.
