Healthcare Q3 Results Preview - Pharma To See Strong Ebitda Growth Aided By U.S. Markets: Prabhudas Lilladher

We expect pharmaceuticals companies under our coverage to report another strong quarter with Ebitda growth of 19% YoY (flat QoQ) mainly aided by -

new launches (gRevlimid, gSpiriva, etc) in U.S. market, steady domestic business and higher margins.

We expect the quarter to continue seeing easing of cost pressures which will thereby aid margins YoY. The companies have witnessed slow pick up in flu season which will be offset by steady base business and new launches.

On domestic formulation business; volumes offtake in acute and trade generic segments are likely to recover while benefit of price hike in National List of Essential Medicines portfolio and steady growth in chronic portfolio will be seen in few domestic focused companies.

Our top picks remain Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Eris Lifesciences Ltd. and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.