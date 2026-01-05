Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan 5
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Wall Street Recap
US stocks edged higher on Friday, as investors started 2026 on cautious footing following a year of strong equity performance. Gains for semiconductor stocks helped mute concern about stretched valuations.
The benchmark S&P 500 closed 0.2% higher after swinging between gains and losses earlier in the session. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2% while the Dow Jones gained 0.7%.
Venezuela Crisis
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was taken to the US after airstrikes in capital Caracas on Saturday.
President Donald Trump said sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry will remain in place and US oil companies will help rebuild infrastructure and revive output.
Trump said the US will work with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez to transition to a democratically elected government.
One weekend retail trading product run by IG Group showed US crude prices at one point rising by close to $2 from Friday’s close, as per Bloomberg News.
India Market Recap
India's benchmark Nifty 50 index soared to a record high on Friday, led by gains in financial and energy stocks.
The 50-stock blue-chip index gained 0.7% or 182 points to close at 26,328.55 points, logging a third consecutive session of advance. Intraday, it hit 26,340. The BSE Sensex ended 573.41 points or 0.67% higher at 85,762.
Stocks in News
NHPC: The board is to meet on Jan. 8 to consider fundraising of up to Rs 2,000 crore via bonds.
Adani Enterprises: The company to raise funds up to Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs. Fundraise includes a green shoe option of Rs 500 crore. The NCD issue to open on Jan 6, and close on Jan 19.
Amber Enterprises: Amber Group received Rs 4,700 crore investment PCB manufacturing clearance under ECMS.
Dixon Tech: Arms Kunshan Q Tech Microelectronics (India) and Dixon Electroconnect get govt approval under electronic components manufacturing scheme to manufacture camera module sub-assembly and Optical transceiver-SFP.
Tanfac Industries: The board approved fundraise worth Rs 500 crore via QIP, private placement or preferential issue.
Vodafone Idea: Promoters earmark 328 crore shares (3.03% equity) of Vodafone Idea for the company’s benefit. The encumbered shares represent 18.84% of Vodafone Group promoters’ holding, but only 3.03% of total equity. The shares will be sold over five years, and sale proceeds will accrue to Vodafone Idea to meet contingent liabilities. The promoters retain ownership of the shares but cannot sell or encumber them freely outside the agreement.
Bharti Airtel: The board to consider appointment of Shashwat Sharma as MD and CEO Of Airtel India and Gopal Vittal as executive vice chairman
Biocon: The company issued commercial papers worth Rs 200 crore on a Private Placement basis.
Nibe: The company received Rs 293 crore order from Ministry of Defence for manufacturing ground equipment for Universal Rocket launcher system.
Bansal Wire: The company recorded the highest quarterly sales volume in Q3 FY26. Launched low relaxation prestressed concrete steel strand at Dadri plant.
PC Jeweller: The company reported standalone revenue growth of approximately 37% YoY, owing to robust consumer demand during the ongoing festival and wedding season.
Birla Corp: Rajasthan govt rejects bid for mining lease for Limestone Block in Rajasthan on the ground that the final price offer of 20.60% submitted by the Company was found to be comparatively lower than the bids received in auctions of other similar limestone blocks in the region.
GAIL: The company revised completion schedule for Kochi-Koottanad-Bengaluru-Mangaluru Pipeline project From Dec 2025 to March 2026.
KPI Green Energy: Sn arm received a Letter of Intent from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited for the development of self-owned IPP Standalone Battery Energy Storage System Projects with an aggregate capacity of 445 MW / 890 MWh to be set up at multiple locations in the Gujarat.
Q3 Business Updates
Marico reported strong performance with India volumes growing in high single digits, showing sequential improvement. Parachute volumes were slightly down but turned positive after grammage cuts. Saffola Oils remained muted due to earlier pricing reversals, while value-added hair oils grew in the twenties. The foods business is expected to recover over the next two quarters.
Avenue Supermarts posted a 13% rise in standalone revenue, reaching Rs 17,613 crore. The company continues to expand its footprint, with the total number of stores standing at 442 as of December 31.
V-Mart Retail reported a 10% increase in revenue to Rs 1,126 crore compared to Rs 1,027 crore YoY. Same-store sales growth (SSSG) remained flat in Q3. The company opened 23 stores and closed 2 during the quarter, bringing the total operating store count to 554.
JTL Industries saw sales volume rise 3.1% YoY to 90,429 MT, while exports grew 11% to 9,592 MT, indicating strong international demand.
CSB Bank delivered robust growth with total deposits up 21% at Rs 40,460 crore and gross advances up 29% at Rs 37,208 crore, reflecting strong credit expansion.
Sai Silks reported a turnover of Rs 411 crore in Q3 and expanded its retail presence by opening five new stores during the quarter.
Cupid expressed confidence in exceeding its FY26 guidance of Rs 335 crore in revenue and Rs 100 crore in PAT. Demand for its FMCG portfolio in India remains strong, driven by personal care and wellness categories. The company does not expect tariffs to materially impact its FMCG or international B2B plans and continues to benefit from the prevailing rupee environment.
Hindustan Zinc reported mined metal output up 4% YoY at 2.76 lakh tonnes. Refined zinc output rose 8% to 2.21 lakh tonnes, while refined lead output fell 11% to 49,000 tonnes. Silver output declined 1% to 158 tonnes. Wind power generation increased 5% to 50 million units.
Bank of India posted strong growth with domestic deposits up 12.8% YoY at Rs 7.7 lakh crore and global deposits up 11.6% at Rs 8.9 lakh crore. Domestic gross advances rose 15.1% to Rs 6.3 lakh crore, while global gross advances grew 13.6% to Rs 7.4 lakh crore. Overall global business expanded 12.5% to Rs 16.3 lakh crore.
RBL Bank reported total deposits up 12% YoY at Rs 1.2 lakh crore and gross advances up 13% at Rs 1.05 lakh crore. CASA ratio stood at 30.9% versus 31.9% QoQ.
Punjab National Bank’s global business grew 9.6% YoY to Rs 28.9 lakh crore, while domestic business rose 9.1% to Rs 27.7 lakh crore. Domestic deposits increased 8.3% to Rs 15.9 lakh crore, and global deposits were up 8.5% at Rs 16.6 lakh crore. Domestic advances grew 10.2% to Rs 11.7 lakh crore, and global advances rose 11% to Rs 12.3 lakh crore.
Union Bank of India reported global gross advances up 7.1% YoY at Rs 10.2 lakh crore and global deposits up 3.4% at Rs 12.2 lakh crore. Domestic advances grew 7.4% to Rs 9.8 lakh crore, while domestic deposits also rose 3.4% to Rs 12.2 lakh crore.
Corona Remedies posted consolidated revenue up 15.1% YoY at Rs 361 crore versus Rs 314 crore. EBITDA rose 17.4% to Rs 78.5 crore, with margins improving slightly to 21.7% from 21.3%. Net profit surged 21.8% to Rs 52.3 crore compared to Rs 43 crore.
IDBI Bank reported a 12% year-on-year increase in total business, reaching Rs 5.5 lakh crore. Total deposits grew 9% to Rs 3.07 lakh crore, while CASA deposits rose 4% to Rs 1.4 lakh crore. Net advances saw a strong growth of 15%, standing at Rs 2.3 lakh crore.
J&K Bank posted a 13.3% rise in total business at Rs 2.7 lakh crore. Total deposits increased 10.6% to Rs 1.6 lakh crore, and gross advances surged 17.3% to Rs 1.2 lakh crore. Gross investment declined 2.1% to Rs 40,536 crore. CASA ratio as of December 31 stood at 44.10%, down from 48.17% a year ago.
V2 Retail delivered robust growth in Q3 with standalone revenue up 57% at Rs 927 crore compared to Rs 591 crore last year. Normalised same-store sales growth was 12.8%, while reported SSSG stood at 2% YoY. Monthly sales per square foot were Rs 1,032. The company added 35 new stores, focusing on Tier II and III cities, expanding its retail footprint to 31.93 lakh sq ft.
M&M Financial Services saw overall disbursements rise 7% YoY to Rs 17,600 crore in Q3. Collection efficiency was estimated at 95%, and the company maintained a liquidity chest of over Rs 8,850 crore.
Baazar Style Retail reported revenue from operations up 13% at Rs 467 crore. Sales per square foot fell 15% to Rs 704 per month. Preponement of festive sales impacted same-store sales growth, which declined 14% YoY.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank posted strong growth with gross advances up 23% YoY at Rs 11,810 crore. Disbursements surged 84% to Rs 2,698 crore, while total deposits grew 33% to Rs 12,865 crore.
Bajaj Housing Finance reported Q3 gross disbursements up 31.5% YoY at Rs 16,535 crore. Assets under management as of December 31 rose 23% to Rs 1.33 lakh crore, while loan assets increased 22.7% to Rs 1,17,290 crore.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank saw total deposits as of December 31 rise 22.2% YoY to Rs 42,219 crore. CASA deposits grew 33% to Rs 11,533 crore. Gross loan book increased 21.6% to Rs 37,055 crore, and overall disbursements jumped 55% to Rs 8,311 crore.
Vedanta reported total aluminium production up 1% YoY at 620 KT. Zinc India mined metal output rose 4% to 276 KT, while Zinc International production surged 28% to 59 KT. Power sales grew 40% YoY, supported by commissioning of Athena and Meenakshi power plants.
Sobha posted Q3 sales value up 52.3% YoY at Rs 2,115 crore. New sales area rose 34.8% to 13.7 lakh sq ft, while average price realisation increased 13% to Rs 1,544 per sq ft. The company launched three new projects with 9 lakh sq ft of saleable area.
Bajaj Finance reported Q3 AUM growth of Rs 23,600 crore. Customer franchise increased by 47.6 lakh, and new loans booked were up 15% at 1.4 crore. Customer franchise as of December 31 stood at 11.5 crore, up 18.6%. Deposits book rose 3.2% to Rs 71,000 crore.
Yes Bank reported loans and advances up 5.2% YoY at Rs 2.6 lakh crore, while deposits grew 5.5% to Rs 2.9 lakh crore.
AU Small Finance Bank posted total deposits up 23.3% YoY at Rs 1.4 lakh crore. CASA deposits rose 16% to Rs 39,950 crore, and gross advances increased 24% to Rs 1.3 lakh crore.
Bandhan Bank reported total deposits up 11% YoY at Rs 1.6 lakh crore, while CASA deposits fell 4.5% to Rs 42,730 crore. Loans and advances grew 10% to Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Retail term deposits surged 35.8% to Rs 70,690 crore, and collection efficiency as of December 31 stood at 98.1%.
Bank of Baroda posted global business up 12.2% YoY at Rs 28.9 lakh crore. Global deposits rose 10.3% to Rs 15.5 lakh crore, while domestic deposits grew 11% to Rs 13.1 lakh crore. Global advances increased 14.6% to Rs 13.4 lakh crore, and domestic advances rose 13.5% to Rs 10.9 lakh crore. Domestic retail advances were up 17.3% at Rs 2.9 lakh crore.
Equitas Small Finance Bank reported gross advances up 15.9% YoY at Rs 43,269 crore. Total deposits grew 7.2% to Rs 43,668 crore, while CASA deposits increased 10.6% to Rs 12,886 crore.
Bulk Deals
Tourism Finance Corp of India: Ekta Halwasiya bought 37.5 lakh shares (0.81%) at Rs 55.14 apiece, while Econo Trading & Investment sold 37.3 lakh shares (0.81 %) at Rs 56.15 apiece, Jaliyan Commodity sold 23.33 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 55.24 apiece.
Viceroy Hotels: Asset Reconstruction Company India sold 14.48 lakh shares at Rs 130 apiece.
Insider Trades
Gandhar Oil Refinery: Promoter Gandhar Coals & Mines Private Limited bought 1,40,000 shares.
Senco Gold: Promoter Jai Hanuman Shri Siddhivinayak Trust (Trustee- Mr. Suvankar Sen & Mrs. Joita Sen) bought 62,475 shares.
Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts: Promoter Moonshot Trust sold 12.5 lakh shares, Promoter Starlight Trust sold 12.5 lakh shares. Promoter Moonshot Trust created a pledge for 67 lakh shares, Promoter Starlight Trust created a pledge for 67 lakh shares.
Ador Welding: Promoter Deep Ashda Lalvani bought 2050 shares.
Salasar Techno Engineering: Promoter Alok Kumar sold 1.2 cr shares, Promoter Base Engineering Llp sold 29.5 lakh shares, Promoter Kamlesh Gupta sold 90.5 lakh shares, Promoter Tripti Gupta sold 9.5 lakh shares.
Surya Roshni: Promoter Goel Die Cast Limited bought 45,000 shares.
Sangam India: Promoter Antima Soni bought 41,491 shares, Promoter Anjana Soni Thakur bought 27,100 shares.
Trading Tweaks
Board Meeting: Axita Cotton (Financial Results), KSH International ((Financial Results), Satin Creditcare (Fund Raising), Torrent Pharma (Fund Raising).
Ex-bonus Issue: Orient Technologies (1:10).
Ex-buyback: Fairchem Organics.
Share to exit anchor Lock-in: Sambhav Steel Tubes (48%), Globe Civil Projects (51%), OM Freight Forwards (2%), Brigade Hotel Ventures (4%), Advance Agrolife (4%).
List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: DCX Systems, Quadrant Future Tek.
F&O Cues
Nifty January futures up by 0.71% to 26,478 at a premium of 332 points.
Nifty January futures open interest down by 2.15%.
Nifty Options on Jan 6: Maximum Call open interest at 27,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 26,000.
Securities in ban period: Sail
Currency/Bond Market
The Indian rupee extended its slide for the third consecutive session, weakening 24 paise to settle at 90.24 against the US dollar, at two-week low. The currency’s decline was largely driven by sustained dollar strength and persistent foreign outflows from domestic equities.
The yield on India’s 10-year G-Sec ended flat at 6.61%.