Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan 5

Marico reported strong performance with India volumes growing in high single digits, showing sequential improvement. Parachute volumes were slightly down but turned positive after grammage cuts. Saffola Oils remained muted due to earlier pricing reversals, while value-added hair oils grew in the twenties. The foods business is expected to recover over the next two quarters.

Avenue Supermarts posted a 13% rise in standalone revenue, reaching Rs 17,613 crore. The company continues to expand its footprint, with the total number of stores standing at 442 as of December 31.

V-Mart Retail reported a 10% increase in revenue to Rs 1,126 crore compared to Rs 1,027 crore YoY. Same-store sales growth (SSSG) remained flat in Q3. The company opened 23 stores and closed 2 during the quarter, bringing the total operating store count to 554.

JTL Industries saw sales volume rise 3.1% YoY to 90,429 MT, while exports grew 11% to 9,592 MT, indicating strong international demand.

CSB Bank delivered robust growth with total deposits up 21% at Rs 40,460 crore and gross advances up 29% at Rs 37,208 crore, reflecting strong credit expansion.

Sai Silks reported a turnover of Rs 411 crore in Q3 and expanded its retail presence by opening five new stores during the quarter.

Cupid expressed confidence in exceeding its FY26 guidance of Rs 335 crore in revenue and Rs 100 crore in PAT. Demand for its FMCG portfolio in India remains strong, driven by personal care and wellness categories. The company does not expect tariffs to materially impact its FMCG or international B2B plans and continues to benefit from the prevailing rupee environment.

Hindustan Zinc reported mined metal output up 4% YoY at 2.76 lakh tonnes. Refined zinc output rose 8% to 2.21 lakh tonnes, while refined lead output fell 11% to 49,000 tonnes. Silver output declined 1% to 158 tonnes. Wind power generation increased 5% to 50 million units.

Bank of India posted strong growth with domestic deposits up 12.8% YoY at Rs 7.7 lakh crore and global deposits up 11.6% at Rs 8.9 lakh crore. Domestic gross advances rose 15.1% to Rs 6.3 lakh crore, while global gross advances grew 13.6% to Rs 7.4 lakh crore. Overall global business expanded 12.5% to Rs 16.3 lakh crore.

RBL Bank reported total deposits up 12% YoY at Rs 1.2 lakh crore and gross advances up 13% at Rs 1.05 lakh crore. CASA ratio stood at 30.9% versus 31.9% QoQ.

Punjab National Bank’s global business grew 9.6% YoY to Rs 28.9 lakh crore, while domestic business rose 9.1% to Rs 27.7 lakh crore. Domestic deposits increased 8.3% to Rs 15.9 lakh crore, and global deposits were up 8.5% at Rs 16.6 lakh crore. Domestic advances grew 10.2% to Rs 11.7 lakh crore, and global advances rose 11% to Rs 12.3 lakh crore.

Union Bank of India reported global gross advances up 7.1% YoY at Rs 10.2 lakh crore and global deposits up 3.4% at Rs 12.2 lakh crore. Domestic advances grew 7.4% to Rs 9.8 lakh crore, while domestic deposits also rose 3.4% to Rs 12.2 lakh crore.

Corona Remedies posted consolidated revenue up 15.1% YoY at Rs 361 crore versus Rs 314 crore. EBITDA rose 17.4% to Rs 78.5 crore, with margins improving slightly to 21.7% from 21.3%. Net profit surged 21.8% to Rs 52.3 crore compared to Rs 43 crore.

IDBI Bank reported a 12% year-on-year increase in total business, reaching Rs 5.5 lakh crore. Total deposits grew 9% to Rs 3.07 lakh crore, while CASA deposits rose 4% to Rs 1.4 lakh crore. Net advances saw a strong growth of 15%, standing at Rs 2.3 lakh crore.

J&K Bank posted a 13.3% rise in total business at Rs 2.7 lakh crore. Total deposits increased 10.6% to Rs 1.6 lakh crore, and gross advances surged 17.3% to Rs 1.2 lakh crore. Gross investment declined 2.1% to Rs 40,536 crore. CASA ratio as of December 31 stood at 44.10%, down from 48.17% a year ago.

V2 Retail delivered robust growth in Q3 with standalone revenue up 57% at Rs 927 crore compared to Rs 591 crore last year. Normalised same-store sales growth was 12.8%, while reported SSSG stood at 2% YoY. Monthly sales per square foot were Rs 1,032. The company added 35 new stores, focusing on Tier II and III cities, expanding its retail footprint to 31.93 lakh sq ft.

M&M Financial Services saw overall disbursements rise 7% YoY to Rs 17,600 crore in Q3. Collection efficiency was estimated at 95%, and the company maintained a liquidity chest of over Rs 8,850 crore.

Baazar Style Retail reported revenue from operations up 13% at Rs 467 crore. Sales per square foot fell 15% to Rs 704 per month. Preponement of festive sales impacted same-store sales growth, which declined 14% YoY.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank posted strong growth with gross advances up 23% YoY at Rs 11,810 crore. Disbursements surged 84% to Rs 2,698 crore, while total deposits grew 33% to Rs 12,865 crore.

Bajaj Housing Finance reported Q3 gross disbursements up 31.5% YoY at Rs 16,535 crore. Assets under management as of December 31 rose 23% to Rs 1.33 lakh crore, while loan assets increased 22.7% to Rs 1,17,290 crore.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank saw total deposits as of December 31 rise 22.2% YoY to Rs 42,219 crore. CASA deposits grew 33% to Rs 11,533 crore. Gross loan book increased 21.6% to Rs 37,055 crore, and overall disbursements jumped 55% to Rs 8,311 crore.

Vedanta reported total aluminium production up 1% YoY at 620 KT. Zinc India mined metal output rose 4% to 276 KT, while Zinc International production surged 28% to 59 KT. Power sales grew 40% YoY, supported by commissioning of Athena and Meenakshi power plants.

Sobha posted Q3 sales value up 52.3% YoY at Rs 2,115 crore. New sales area rose 34.8% to 13.7 lakh sq ft, while average price realisation increased 13% to Rs 1,544 per sq ft. The company launched three new projects with 9 lakh sq ft of saleable area.

Bajaj Finance reported Q3 AUM growth of Rs 23,600 crore. Customer franchise increased by 47.6 lakh, and new loans booked were up 15% at 1.4 crore. Customer franchise as of December 31 stood at 11.5 crore, up 18.6%. Deposits book rose 3.2% to Rs 71,000 crore.

Yes Bank reported loans and advances up 5.2% YoY at Rs 2.6 lakh crore, while deposits grew 5.5% to Rs 2.9 lakh crore.

AU Small Finance Bank posted total deposits up 23.3% YoY at Rs 1.4 lakh crore. CASA deposits rose 16% to Rs 39,950 crore, and gross advances increased 24% to Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

Bandhan Bank reported total deposits up 11% YoY at Rs 1.6 lakh crore, while CASA deposits fell 4.5% to Rs 42,730 crore. Loans and advances grew 10% to Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Retail term deposits surged 35.8% to Rs 70,690 crore, and collection efficiency as of December 31 stood at 98.1%.

Bank of Baroda posted global business up 12.2% YoY at Rs 28.9 lakh crore. Global deposits rose 10.3% to Rs 15.5 lakh crore, while domestic deposits grew 11% to Rs 13.1 lakh crore. Global advances increased 14.6% to Rs 13.4 lakh crore, and domestic advances rose 13.5% to Rs 10.9 lakh crore. Domestic retail advances were up 17.3% at Rs 2.9 lakh crore.