US Attacks Venezuela: Oil Or Drugs? — Here's Why Nicolas Maduro Was 'Captured'

The Trump administration's allegations that Venezuela had been the chief culprit behind the movement of narcotics past US borders does not seem to be largely supported by US Drug Enforcement Administration data.

A 2020 report from the organisation instead classified Colombia as the source of three quarters of Cocaine crossing US borders through the Pacific, with a small percentage of them transported via fast boats from the Caribbean that the US targeted.

The opioid narcotic fentanyl, which is 10 times more potent than heroin and has overtaken it as the most commonly named cause of opioid overdose-related deaths, was produced mainly in Mexico, according to the BBC.

The publication also stated that it is smuggled solely through the southern border. Venezuela was not named in the DEA's 2025 National Drug Threat Assessment as a Fentanyl originator.

Oil is Venezuela's main source of external revenue, with it funding over half of the country's governmental budget.

Venezuela produced around 0.8% of global crude oil in 2023, according to the US Energy Information Administration, which cited funding and technical roadblocks for this.

The country exports 900,000 barrels a day, with China being its biggest buyer. The US denied Maduro's claims of the country coveting Venezuela's oil. The Trump administration, however, put in place a total naval blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela.

"I assume we're going to keep the oil," he reportedly told the press.