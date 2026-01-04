US Strikes Venezuela: What Does The Attack Mean For Global And Indian Markets?

"The Indian equity market is expected to remain stable. However, due to the rise in crude oil prices, we may see some downside impact on the oil stocks. However, this downside will be limited, and oil stocks are expected to recover soon.", Mint quoted Sandeep Pandey of Basav Capital as saying.

Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group in Richmond also commented on the expected impact on the US stock market and said that overall market reaction will be muted.

"We might get some market moving news tomorrow during the OPEC meeting. (Shares in) Big Oil and the drillers are likely to get a bid, as speculation could build about the potential benefits of rebuilding the oil industry in Venezuela", Cox told news agency Reuters.

Futures for the US market will open shortly, giving better insights into how they will move on Monday.