Oil, Gold, Silver: 2026 Begins With Geopolitical Shock—Will US Attack On Venezuela Ripple Commodities?

Although, in the domestic market, impact is estimated to be limited since Venezuela’s economy is not too far-reaching. Though, early buying may weaken, analysts predict.

Anuj Gupta, director at Ya Wealth, told Mint that COMEX gold which settled at $4,345.50 per ounce, may move to $4,380 per ounce. Similarly, COMEX silver may trade near $75 to $78 per ounce, and Brent crude oil may move toward $62 to $65 per barrel.

The change in prices is also dependent on whether routes for oil supply are damaged or disrupted. However, most oil production and refining operations remained unaffected with PDVSA’s operations being normal after the strikes, as per a Reuters report.

The oil production in Venezuela had peaked near 1.14 million barrels per day in 2025.