Trump Sees US Oil Producers Spending Billions In Venezuela

“We’re going to have our very large United States oil companies — the biggest anywhere in the world — go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure — the oil infrastructure — and start making money for the country,” Trump said. “They will be reimbursed.”

That kind of oil industry reconstruction would almost be without precedent, and Trump left many crucial questions unanswered. He didn’t commit to sending US troops to aid in a transition, saying only that his government would help ensure oil infrastructure was protected and improved.

It’s unclear how willing oil giants like Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., ConocoPhillips and others are to pour substantial sums of money into a country run by a temporary US-backed government without established legal and fiscal rules. Exxon and ConocoPhillips didn’t respond to requests for comment Saturday. Chevron continues to operate in Venezuela under a special license from the US, it said in a statement.

Analysts and traders say it could easily take years for critical infrastructure to be fully repaired and for oil to freely flow out of Venezuela, which currently accounts for less than 1% of global supplies even though it has the world’s largest reserves.

Venezuela offers abundant below-ground oil potential, but it comes with substantial above-ground risks that haven’t disappeared following the US apprehension of Maduro, said an industry representative who asked for anonymity to speak candidly about the matter.

Low oil prices are another deterrent, especially given the level of investment that could be required. Some of the concerns have been communicated to Trump administration officials, the person said.

Trump’s plan for Venezuela is in line with his expansive vision of US energy dominance — with American companies not only driving record oil and gas production domestically but exerting their influence globally.

The president has repeatedly said he prizes low oil and gasoline prices, as he seeks to tame inflation and address cost-of-living concerns that are set to be a factor in November’s midterm elections. Oil prices ended 2025 with the steepest annual loss since 2020 and the global benchmark has slumped toward $60 a barrel.

Trump said the US will work with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez to transition to a democratically elected government after Maduro’s capture, but she and other regime leaders have thus far appeared uncooperative.

If Rodríguez is a willing partner, she could help the US ease a transition by maintaining stability with the current institutions in Venezuela.

Still, the amount of rebuilding that would need to be done is extensive. “Just stabilizing existing production will require low single-digit billions of dollars for workovers, power, water handling and export infrastructure repairs,” said Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group.