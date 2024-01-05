Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 5

U.S. Treasury yields rose while stocks clawed back gains after robust job data sparked doubts about how soon and deeply the Federal Reserve could start cutting interest rates, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.19% and 0.32%, respectively, as of 12:42 p.m. New York time. The Nasdaq 100 declined by 0.07%.

Brent crude was trading 1.33% lower at $77.21 a barrel. Gold was up 0.06% at $2,042.78 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices snapped a two-day losing streak to end higher on Thursday, led by gains in financial services companies.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 141 points, or 0.66%, higher at 21,658.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 491 points, or 0.69%, to close at 71,847.57.

Overseas investors became net buyers of Indian equities after a day on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,513.4 crore, while domestic institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,387.4 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.

The Indian rupee strengthened 6 paise to close at Rs 83.23 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.