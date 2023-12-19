Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 19

Most Indices in Asia opened higher tracking gains in the Wall Street. Investors in Japan await the outcome of Japan central bank's two-day meeting.

Amid speculations that Bank of Japan will soon end the world’s last negative-rate regime, economists see April as the most likely timing for a change, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.6% higher, Nikkei traded 0.1% higher and Kospi was flat.

U.S. stocks kicked off the week on a positive note buoyed by a burst of deals, even as Federal Reserve officials sought to sow doubts that aggressive interest rate cuts would materialise early next year, Bloomberg reported.

Brent crude was trading 1.83% higher at $77.95 a barrel. Gold was flat $2,027.36 an ounce.

India's benchmark indices closed lower on Monday mainly due to losses in bank shares, fast-moving consumer goods and information technology.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 38 points, or 0.18%, lower at 21,418.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 169 points, or 0.24%, down at 71,315.09.

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Monday after being buyers for six consecutive sessions.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 33.5 crore while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after one session of selling and bought stocks worth Rs 413.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee weakened 6 paise to close at Rs 83.06 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.