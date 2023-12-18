Hero MotoCorp - Better Growth Visibility Driven By Recovery In Two-Wheeler Demand: Motilal Oswal

We expect Hero MotoCorp Ltd. to deliver a 7% volume compound annual growth rate over FY23-25, driven by its:

increased competitiveness in the economy and the executive segments after the recent launches, growth in the Premium segment, faster growth in Scooters, and ramp-up in exports.

The company will benefit from a rural recovery, thanks to its strong brand equity in the economy and executive segments, which contribute over 90% of its overall volumes.