Muthoot Microfin IPO - Outlook, Valuations, Key Strengths, Risks, Peer Comparison: KRChoksey

Outlook and valuation

Muthoot Microfin is one of the strongest players in microfinance, primarily in rural segments and joint group funding. The major drivers for this NBFC are:

strong parentage; government initiatives to boost rural financing; tighter control over asset quality; healthy return ratios; and a wide customer base.

The NBFC is the third largest amongst NBFC-MFIs in South India in terms of gross loan portfolio, the largest in Kerala in terms of MFI market share, and a key player in Tamil Nadu with an almost 16.0% market share as of March 31, 2023.

The MFI industry has seen resilient growth over the last few quarters and is expected to continue to witness this, led by multiple levers. The NBFC-MFI industry is expected to grow at 18-22% compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E led by faster growth in rural segment, expansion in newer states and ticket size.

Thus, we believe the NBFC is well-positioned to capture this opportunity owing to its resilient market positioning and the wider customer base of its parent company. The NBFC has maintained a strong track record of financial performance over the years despite macro hiccups driven by focus on customer acquisition, robust risk management and geographic expansion.

Muthoot Microfin will continue to explore partnerships for co-lending, which may lead to expansion in the potential growth opportunity for the NBFC.