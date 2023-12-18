Greenpanel - Leader In The Fast Growing MDF Segment: IDBI Capital Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'
Greenpanel is a proxy play on rising real estate sales in India as it is largest medium density fibre player in India and is expected to add another 231,000 cbm capacity in FY25.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
We initiate coverage on Greenpanel Industries Ltd. with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 464. Greenpanel Industries is a proxy play on rising real estate sales in India as it is largest medium density fibre player (capacity 660,000 cubic metre) in India and is expected to add another 231,000 cbm capacity in FY25.
We expect the plant to gradually ramp up production during FY26. Post this expansion, we forecast Greenpanel Industries' sales/Ebitda/net profit to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 17%/35%/44%, respectively, over FY24E-26E.
Post this expansion; the company will complete its major capex cycle. Hence, we expect its free cashflows to remain strong beginning FY25E.
It is noteworthy that the company’s debt is likely to remain modest even after this expansion.
Lastly, valuation (price-to-earnings ratio of 16 times FY26E) is inexpensive in our view (peers trade at 20-30 times).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.