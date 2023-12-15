Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 15

Wall Street extended its rally after dovish Federal Reserve signals unleashed a bullish pulse across markets, fueled by optimism that the world’s largest economy will be able to avoid a recession, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index rose and the Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.58% and 0.36%, respectively, as of 1:01 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.41%.

Brent crude was trading 3.97% higher at $77.21 a barrel. Gold was up by 0.29% to $2,033.57 an ounce.

India's benchmark indices closed at an all-time high on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve raised hopes of an interest rate cut next year.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 256 points, or 1.23%, higher at 21,182.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 930 points, or 1.34%, up at 70,514.20.

The Nifty and the Sensex also hit an intraday record high of 21,210.90 and 70,602.89 points, respectively.

Overseas investors stayed net buyers of Indian equities for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 3,570.1 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 553.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened 7 paise to close at Rs 83.33 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.