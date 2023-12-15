Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 15
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Wall Street extended its rally after dovish Federal Reserve signals unleashed a bullish pulse across markets, fueled by optimism that the world’s largest economy will be able to avoid a recession, according to Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 index rose and the Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.58% and 0.36%, respectively, as of 1:01 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.41%.
Brent crude was trading 3.97% higher at $77.21 a barrel. Gold was up by 0.29% to $2,033.57 an ounce.
India's benchmark indices closed at an all-time high on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve raised hopes of an interest rate cut next year.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 256 points, or 1.23%, higher at 21,182.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 930 points, or 1.34%, up at 70,514.20.
The Nifty and the Sensex also hit an intraday record high of 21,210.90 and 70,602.89 points, respectively.
Overseas investors stayed net buyers of Indian equities for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 3,570.1 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 553.2 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee strengthened 7 paise to close at Rs 83.33 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.
Stocks To Watch
Adani Enterprises: Israel-based defence electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. picked up a 44% stake in an Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd. unit to develop and manufacture various autonomous aerial technologies and systems for defence applications.
Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler maker appointed Vivek Anand as chief financial officer. The company also approved the additional acquisition of a 3% stake in Ather Energy for Rs 140 crore.
State Bank of India: The public sector lender to acquire 3.7 lakh shares (6.35% stake) of Canpac Trends at Rs 1,349 apiece.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: The company becomes the first Indian pharma company to debut on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.
Genus Power Infra: The company's unit received a letter of intent worth Rs 1,026 crore for the appointment of advanced metering infrastructure service providers for the supply, installation, and commissioning of a million smart prepaid metres.
Jupiter Wagons: The company received an order worth Rs 1,617 crore from the Ministry of Railways to manufacture and supply 4000 BOXNS wagons.
Mahindra and Mahindra Finance: The company said that it will enter the life, health, and general insurance segments to diversify its sources of income away from its primary vehicle lending business.
Texmaco Rail Engineering: The company received an order worth Rs 1,374.41 crore from the Ministry of Railways to manufacture and supply 3,400 BOXNS wagons.
Vedanta: The board will meet on Dec. 19 to consider NCD issuance on a private placement basis.
Bharat Heavy Electricals: The company signed a MoU with the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute for hydrogen value chain development and IIOT solutions for predictive maintenance of machines and manufacturing processes.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank: The company approved the closure of qualified institutional placement after raising 750 crores at an issue price of Rs 107.60 per equity share, which indicates a discount of 4.49% to the floor price of 112.66 per share.
Religare Enterprises: The RBI has rejected the company's proposal to buy an 87.5% stake in Religare Housing Development Finance Corp., a subsidiary company of Religare Finvest Ltd., and asked it to submit a fresh application.
Exide Industries: The company invested 100 crores in its unit, Exide Energy Solutions. The company’s total investment in its unit is Rs 1,780 crore.
Infibeam Avenues: The company announced its strategic foray into the capital markets and digital lending software market by acquiring a 49% stake in Pirimid Fintech for Rs 25 crore to solidify this strategic partnership.
Jayaswal Neco Industries: Kotak Strategic Situations India Fund to invest Rs 1,500 crore via NCDs as part of Rs 3,200 crore financing the company seeks for refinancing existing debt.
IRB Infra Trust: The company emerged as the preferred bidder for the project of tolling, operation, maintenance, and transfer of the Kota bypass and cable stay bridge toll. The company will pay a Rs 1,683 crore upfront concession fee to NHAI.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company collaborated with NavAIt Kochi and launched the MDL solar electric boat, which is the nation's fastest solar-electric boat.
LTIMindtree: The company opened a new delivery centre in Mexico City as part of expanding its presence in Latin America.
Satin Credit Care Network: The company opened qualified institutional placement and set the floor price at Rs 242.81 per share, which indicates a discount of 2.31% to the stock's previous close of Rs 248.55 on the NSE.
Cochin Shipyard: The company fixed Jan. 10 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for a split in the ratio of 1:2.
Ami Organics: The company announced the inauguration of its manufacturing plant in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. It also signed another definitive agreement with Fermion to manufacture a couple of additional advanced pharmaceutical intermediates for Fermion.
India Pesticides: Anand Swarup Agarwal resigned from the position of chairman of the company.
Syrma SGS Technology: The company incorporated Syrma Strategic Electronics as a wholly-owned subsidiary company.
PB Fintech: Income tax officials visited unit Paisabazaar on Dec. 13 and 14 to inquire about vendors in Paisabazaar. The operations of the unit continue as usual and have not been impacted.
Sterling and Wilson: The company received a settlement amount of Rs 254.2 crore from Jinko Solar over an ongoing dispute.
Aditya Birla Capital: The company made an additional investment of Rs 50.99 crore in its unit, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance.
Paisalo Digital: The board will meet on Dec. 19 to consider fundraising.
IPO Offerings
Inox India: The cryogenic tank maker’s public issue was subscribed 2.79 times on day 1. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (4.57 times), retail Investors (3.61 times), and institutional investors (0.04 times).
DOMS Industries: The pencil-maker’s public issue was subscribed 15.20 times on day 2. The bids were led by retail Investors (41.18times), non-institutional investors (25.83 times), portion reserved for employees (17.85 times), and institutional investors (1.18 times).
India Shelter Finance: The company's public issue was subscribed 4.36 times on day 2. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (7.35 times), retail investors (5.08 times), and institutional investors (0.84 times).
Bulk Deals
Fusion Micro Finance: Honey Rose Investment sold 64.57 lakh shares (6.39%) and Creation Investments Fusion LLC sold 38.41 lakh shares (3.8%) at Rs 555.6 apiece. HDFC Mutual Fund bought 31.29 lakh shares (3.09%), Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 17.8 lakh shares (1.76%), Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund bought 9 lakh shares (0.89%), Societe Generale bought 8.8 lakh shares (0.87%), Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance bought 7.12 lakh shares (0.7%), Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance bought 6 lakh shares (0.59%) at Rs 555.6 apiece.
Onward Technologies: Onward Software Technologies Pvt. sold 10.99 lakh shares (4.9%) at Rs 563.75 apiece. Whiteoak Capital Mutual Fund bought 4.78 lakh shares (2.13%), White Oak India Equity Fund IV bought 2.21 lakh shares (0.98%), India Acorn India Acorn Fund Limited bought 2.21 lakh shares (0.98%), Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC bought 1.77 lakh shares (0.79%) at Rs 563.75 apiece.
GMR Power and Urban Infra: ASN Investments sold 75 lakh shares (1.24%) at Rs 52.75 apiece and Setu Securities bought 40 lakh shares (0.66%) at Rs 52.5 apiece.
Senco Gold: Oman India Joint Investment Fund sold 6 lakh shares (0.77%) at Rs 746.19 apiece.
Zen Technologies: Tata AIA Life Insurance bought 20 lakh shares (2.37%) and Kishore Dutt Atluri sold 2.5 lakh shares (0.29%), Ravi Kumar Midathala sold 2.5 lakh shares (0.29%), Tara Dutt Atluri sold 15 lakh shares (1.78%) at Rs 725 apiece.
Insider Trades
Kalyan Jwellers: Promoter Trikkur Sitarama Iyer Kalyanaraman bought 15,685 shares on Dec. 13. Promoter group TS Balaraman sold 15,685 shares on Dec. 13.
Choice International: Promoter group NS Technical Consultancy bought 3.5 lakh shares on Dec. 13.
Advance Enzyme Technologies: Promoter group Advanced Vital Enzymes sold 2.74 lakh shares on Dec. 12.
Thirumalai Chemical: Promoter group Narayan Santhanam sold 9,225 shares on Dec. 13.
Bharat Bijlee: Promoter group Anand J. Danani sold 7,539 shares on Dec. 13.
Shalimar Paints: Promoter group Hina Devi Goyal sold 99,880 shares between Dec.12 and 13.
Pledge Share Details
Ajanta Pharma: Promoter Ravi Agrawal released a pledge of 28,607 shares on Dec. 13.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoter Shapoorji Pallonji and Co. released a pledge of 51 lakh shares on Dec. 8.
Genus Power Infrastructure: Promoter Kailash Chandra Agarwal released a pledge of 25 lakh shares on Dec. 12.
SMS Pharmaceuticals: Promoter group Vamsi Krishna Potluri released a pledge of 12.62 lakh shares on Dec. 12. Promoter group Potluri Infra Projects LLP released a pledge of 38 lakh shares on Dec. 12.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Dr Lal Pathlabs: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 20.
Nelcast: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 21.
LT Foods: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 19.
Alkem Laboratories: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 20.
Triveni Engineering: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 20.
Patel Engineering: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 26.
Mold-Teck Packaging: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 19.
Godrej Consumer: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 19.
Tata Chemicals: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 21.
Trading Tweaks
Ex/record date Buyback: Somany Ceramics.
Ex/record date AGM: Orissa Minerals Development Company, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Max Estates.
Moved into a short-term ASM framework: GMR Airport Infrastructure, GTL Infrastructure.
Moved Out of short-term ASM framework: Cantabil Retail India, Datamatics Global Services, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers, Techno Electric and Engineering.
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures up by 1.4% to 21,327.65 at a premium of 144.95 points.
Nifty December futures open interest up by 18.5%.
Nifty Bank December futures up by 1.34% to 48,029.60 at a premium of 297.3 points.
Nifty Bank December futures open interest down by 5.4%.
Nifty Options Dec 21 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 22,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 20,500.
Bank Nifty Options Dec 20 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 48,000 and Maximum Put Open Interest at 47,000.
Securities in ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, SAIL, and Zee Entertainment.
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee strengthened 7 paise to close at 83.33 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.
Research Reports
Inox India IPO - Investment Rationale, Valuation, Financials, Peer Comparison: Motilal Oswal
Sonata - Striking Gold With Digital, Software Theme: IDBI Capital Initiates Coverage With Buy
Inox India IPO - Outlook, Valuation, Key Strategies, Risks And More: KRChoksey
InterGlobe Aviation - International Expansion To Provide Runway For Growth: Motilal Oswal
City Union Bank - RoA Steady With Lower Credit Cost; Loan Growth The Key: Nirmal Bang
ICICI Prudential - Building A Robust Business Model For Long-Term Growth: Motilal Oswal
