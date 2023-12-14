Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 14

Wall Street is gearing up for what’s expected to be the most important Federal Reserve decision of the year, with traders awaiting any signals on whether the market’s aggressive dovish bid is now overdone, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.07% and 0.10%, respectively, as of 1:02 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.04%.

Brent crude was trading 0.96% higher at $73.94 a barrel. Gold was up by 0.12% to $1,982.01 an ounce.

India's benchmark indices settled largely flat on Wednesday, ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 20 points, or 0.1%, higher at 20,926.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled at 34 points, or 0.05%, higher at 69,584.60.

Market participants exercised caution before the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee's policy meeting, which was due later on Wednesday.

Overseas investors stayed net buyers of Indian equities for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 4,710.9 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 958.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee depreciated nearly 2 paise to close at its all-time weakest level of 83.402 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.