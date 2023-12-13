Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 13

Wall Street had a hard time finding solid ground after underwhelming inflation data reinforced speculation that the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to declare “mission accomplished", Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.17% and 0.37%, respectively, as of 1:02 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.27%.

Brent crude was trading 3.83% lower at $73.12 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.08% at $1,980.34 an ounce.

India's benchmark indices snapped their two-session rally and closed lower as heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. dragged.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 91 points, or 0.43%, lower at 20,906.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 378 points, or 0.54%, down at 69,551.03. Intraday, the Nifty hit a record high of 21,037.90 points and the Sensex rose to 70,033.64, crossing the 70,000 level for the second consecutive session.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 76.9 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 1,923.3 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee closed flat at Rs 83.39 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.