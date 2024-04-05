Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 5
Wall Street traders gearing up for Friday’s jobs report sent stocks higher, with some of the world’s largest technology companies driving gains. Treasuries barely budged, while the dollar fell, reported Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.74% and 1.08%, respectively, as of 12:11 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.56%.
Brent crude was trading 0.37% lower at $89.02 a barrel. Gold was down 0.36% to $2,291.66 per ounce.
India’s benchmark equity indices snapped a two-day losing streak to close at a record high on Thursday amid gains in global markets after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell restored hopes of rate cuts this year.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 80 points, or 0.36%, higher at 22,514.65 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 350.81 points, or 0.47%, higher at 74,227.63. Intraday, the Nifty rose as much as 0.82% to 22,619 points and the Sensex 0.85% to 74,501.73.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,136.5 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and sold equities worth Rs 893.1 crore, the NSE data showed.
Stocks To Watch
Bajaj Finance: The company reported AUM at Rs 3.3 lakh crore, up 34% YoY, in the fourth quarter, while deposits stood at Rs 60,100 crore, up 35%.
UltraTech Cement: The company has completed a 100 MW solar energy project under the Group captive scheme in Rajasthan. The company now has a capacity of 612 MW of renewable power and 278 MW of WHRS.
Nestle India: The National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission dismissed a complaint filed by the Dept. of Consumer Affairs on MAGGI Noodles in 2015.
Hero MotoCorp: The company received income tax demand of Rs 310 crore and interest of Rs 296 crore for the AY 2013-14 to 2017-18 and 2019-20.
Prestige Estates: The company acquired 21 acres of prime land in Whitefield, Bengaluru for residential development spanning approximately 4 million sq ft of developable area, comprising around 1,800 apartments.
Sobha: The company reported sales value at Rs 6,644 crore, up 28% YoY for the end of FY 24, and average realisation at Rs 10,922 per sq ft, up 19% YoY. The total sales value stood at Rs 1,504 crore at the end of the fourth quarter and the average price realisation stood at Rs 1,123 crore.
IndusInd Bank: The company reported net advances at Rs 3.4 lakh crore, up 18% YoY for the end of the fourth quarter and deposits stood at Rs 3.81 lakh crore, up 14% YoY.
Grasim Industries: The company acquired a 26% stake in Clean Max Decimus, a special-purpose vehicle for the generation and transmission of renewable energy.
Aeroflex Industries: The company has acquired Hyd-Air Engineering for Rs 17.2 crore.
Rashi Peripherals: The company received new orders worth Rs 1,510 crore from Hinduja Group-backed NMDC Data Centre to supply ICT products.
Bandhan Bank: The company reported total deposits at Rs 1.35 lakh crore, up 25% YoY, for the quarter ending March, and total advances at Rs 1.3 lakh crore, up 18%.
LTIMindtree: The company has partnered with Aforza to set up a training academy to deliver digital transformation in CRM and TPM across the consumer products industry. The company filed a petition with the Karnataka High Court challenging the legality and validity of the SCN issued by GST. The quantum of the claims is Rs 683 crore.
ESAF Small Finance Bank: The company reported total deposits at Rs 19,868 crore, up 35% YoY, for the quarter ending March, gross advances at Rs 18.878 crore, up 34%, and AUM stood at Rs 19,765 crore, up 21%.
Canara Bank: The company has outstanding bonds of Rs 41,640 crore as of March 31.
Cello World: The company announced the commissioning of the manufacturing facility in Rajasthan.
United Spirits: The company bought a 15% stake in Inspired Hospitality for Rs 5.65 crore by subscribing to 3,494 compulsory convertible preference shares.
Sula Vineyards: The company approved the purchase of N D Wines for around Rs 14 crore.
Nazara Technologies: The company’s unit bought Ultimate Teen Patti's intellectual property rights for Rs 10 crore.
Rate-sensitive stocks: The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee will announce its repo rate decision during market hours on Friday. Banking and finance, auto and real estate stocks will be in focus.
IPO Offering
Bharti Hexacom: The public issue was subscribed to 1.11 times on day 2. The bids were led by institutional investors (0.81 times), non-institutional investors (1.68 times), and retail investors (1.14 times).
Bulk Deals
Aavas Financiers: Smallcap World Fund sold 5.82 lakh shares (0.73%) at Rs 1,420.19 apiece.
K&R Rail Engineering: Gangavarapu Prasanth sold 1.08 lakh shares (0.56%) at Rs 605.05 apiece.
Cupid: Cliff Trexim sold 6.75 lakh shares (5.06%) at Rs 123 apiece.
Who’s Meeting Whom
PB Fintech: To meet analysts and investors on June 11.
ACC: To meet analysts and investors on April 12.
Info Edge: To meet analysts and investors on April 10.
Ambuja Cements: To meet analysts and investors on April 12.
Trading Tweaks
Price band changes from 5% to 20%: D B Realty, Indostar Capital Finance, Indraprastha Medical, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Nucleus Software Exports, Paramount Communications, Saksoft, and Shipping Corporation of India.
Price Band changes from 10% to 20%: Allcargo Terminals, Data Patterns, Force Motors, Housing and Urban Development, IIFL Finance, Indian Overseas Bank, IRB infrastructure developers, JTL Industries, Jupiter Wagons, Khadim India, KIOCL, LLOYDS Engineering Works, and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals.
Price band changes from 20% to 10%: GE Power India, RAMKY Infrastructure.
Price band changes from 5% to 10%: BEML Land Assets, Global Surfaces, Hind Rectifiers, HMA Agro Industries, IFCI, India Tourism Development Corporation, Jaiprakash Associates, Kesoram Industries, MMTC, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, NBCC (INDIA), Sanghi Industries, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy.
Ex/record dividend: Esab India.
Moved into short-term ASM framework: Indo Amines, Manorama Industries, Mold-Tek Technologies, Ramky Infrastructure, and Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets.
F&O Cues
Nifty April futures up by 0.42% to 22,612.25 at a premium of 97.6 points.
Nifty April futures open interest down by 3.16%.
Nifty Bank April futures up by 0.73% to 48,199.1 at a premium of 138.3 points.
Nifty Bank April futures open interest down by 11.4%.
Nifty Options April 10 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 23,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,500.
Bank Nifty Options April 10 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 48,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 48,000.
Securities in ban period: Hindustan Copper, Sail, and Zee Entertainment Enterprise.
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee weakened by 2 paise to close at 83.45 against the U.S. dollar.
