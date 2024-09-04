Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept. 4

At the beginning of a traditionally challenging month, the largest technology companies weighed down US stocks, with traders anticipating data on the economy’s health and potential Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Wall Street traders pulled back from risk after a rally that had brought the S&P 500 near its all-time highs. The equity benchmark experienced its steepest decline since the Aug. 5 market crash. A key index of chipmakers dropped 5%, driven by a sharp fall in Nvidia Corp.

The S&P 500 was trading 1.73% lower, and Nasdaq 100 was trading 2.91% lower as of 2:16 p.m. EDT. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 1.34% lower.

Brent crude was trading 5.06% lower at $73.60 a barrel. Gold was trading 0.44% lower at $2,488.46 an ounce.

The Indian benchmark indices closed mixed on Tuesday as the NSE Nifty 50 ended flat and at an all-time high, while the S&P BSE Sensex snapped its 10-session gaining streak.

The Nifty ended 1.15 points higher at 25,279.85, and the Sensex was 4.4 points or 0.01%, down at 82,555.44.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the third consecutive session on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1735.5 crore and domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after one day of selling and bought equities worth Rs 356.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency weakened by 5 paise to close at 83.97 against the US dollar.