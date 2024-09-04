Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept. 4
At the beginning of a traditionally challenging month, the largest technology companies weighed down US stocks, with traders anticipating data on the economy’s health and potential Federal Reserve rate cuts.
Wall Street traders pulled back from risk after a rally that had brought the S&P 500 near its all-time highs. The equity benchmark experienced its steepest decline since the Aug. 5 market crash. A key index of chipmakers dropped 5%, driven by a sharp fall in Nvidia Corp.
The S&P 500 was trading 1.73% lower, and Nasdaq 100 was trading 2.91% lower as of 2:16 p.m. EDT. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 1.34% lower.
Brent crude was trading 5.06% lower at $73.60 a barrel. Gold was trading 0.44% lower at $2,488.46 an ounce.
The Indian benchmark indices closed mixed on Tuesday as the NSE Nifty 50 ended flat and at an all-time high, while the S&P BSE Sensex snapped its 10-session gaining streak.
The Nifty ended 1.15 points higher at 25,279.85, and the Sensex was 4.4 points or 0.01%, down at 82,555.44.
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the third consecutive session on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1735.5 crore and domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after one day of selling and bought equities worth Rs 356.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The Indian currency weakened by 5 paise to close at 83.97 against the US dollar.
Stocks to Watch
Cupid: The company is looking to expand B2C pie substantially moving forward. It is on a target to reach 1 lakh touch points by the end of 2024. The company is also planning to partner with Blinkit and Zepto for better e-commerce presence. It also plans to launch almond hair oil in four SKUs among other products this month.
Sarda Energy and Minerals: The amalgamation of SKS Power generation with Sarda Energy and Minerals was completed with effect from Sept. 3. The company also added that with effect from Sept. 1, the authorised share capital increased to Rs 2,555 crore.
Route Mobile: The company received an order from the Office of Assistant Commissioner of State Tax Maharashtra for GST demand amounting to Rs 5.34 crore. This includes GST of Rs 3.22 crore along with interest of Rs 1.79 crore and a penalty of Rs 32.3 lakh pertaining to input on IPO/QIP expenses.
GIC: The government will sell up to 6.8% stake via offer for sale between Sept. 4 and Sept. 5. The government will sell a 3.4% stake via a base offer, with an oversubscription offer for 3.4%. The floor price has been set at Rs 395 per share.
Zydus Lifesciences: The company has provided clarification regarding the warning letter received from the US FDA. The letter points out concerns with the injectable manufacturing facility in Jarod, Gujarat. It is currently addressing these concerns and taking necessary corrective and preventive measures as requested by the US FDA.
Torrent Power: The company has entered into a fresh MoU with the Department of Water Resources, Government of Maharashtra, for the establishment of pumped storage projects with a total capacity of 5,600 MW instead of 5,700 MW.
Yatra Online: The company is to acquire Globe Travels for Rs 128 crore.
MOIL: In August, the company achieved its highest-ever production of 1.24 lakh tonnes. For the first five months of the current financial year, it produced 7.24 lakh tonnes, a 7% increase compared to last year. The company sold 5.92 lakh tonnes during this period, which is similar to last year despite tough market conditions and fluctuating international prices. Revenue from operations grew by about 11% from April to August 2024.
AU Small Finance Bank: The bank has submitted an application to the Reserve Bank of India to seek approval for voluntary transition from a small finance bank to a universal bank.
Cipla: M. K. Hamied has resigned from the position of vice chairman and non-executive director of the company with effect from the close of business hours on Oct. 29 due to age and health.
NHPC: The company signed a MoU with the Maharashtra Department of Water Resources. The agreement includes setting up pumped storage projects and renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 7,350 MW at locations including Kengadi (1,550 MW), Savitri (2,250 MW), Kalu (1,150 MW), and Jalond (2,400 MW).
Ashiana Housing: The company announced that by Sept. 1, 168 out of 280 units in Phase 4 of its project in Gurugram had been booked. These units, which cover 282,365 square feet, have a total sale value of Rs 403.5 crore. Phase 4 of the project includes a total saleable area of 495,000 square feet with 3 BHK units and is located in Sector 93, Gurugram, Haryana.
Adani Enterprises: Adani Global Pte. Ltd., Singapore, which is a step-down subsidiary of the company, has set up a new wholly-owned subsidiary in Shanghai, China, to carry out the business of providing supply chain solutions and project management services.
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: The company has received an income tax order from the Income Tax Department for issuing an income tax refund of Rs 222.23 crore.
UPL: The company received a notice that its step-down subsidiary, Advanta Seeds Holdings UK, has acquired a company called Advanta Holdings (Thailand) Limited. Advanta Thailand will be a step-down subsidiary under the Advanta Seed structure, which is part of Advanta Enterprises Limited, India. The company owns an 86.67% stake in Advanta Enterprises Limited.
Texmaco Rail: Texmaco has completed the acquisition of Jindal Rail Infrastructure Limited, strengthening its position in the wagons market and expanding its capabilities and product range. The final cash payment for the acquisition was Rs 614 crores, at a valuation of 8.1 times the financial year 2024 EV/Ebitda.
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers: BSE sent a letter to the company stating that it has returned the merger scheme with some observations from SEBI. The company is evaluating the next steps to be taken in respect of this letter.
VST Industries: BSE and NSE have granted in principle approval for the issuance and proposed allotment of 15 crore equity shares as bonus shares. The bonus shares will be issued in a 10:1 ratio.
G R Infraprojects: The company has signed a share purchase agreement with REC Power Development and Consultancy to acquire "Tumkur-II REZ Power Transmission" at Rs 6.72 crore, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. Additionally, the company has been selected as the bidder for a new project involving the establishment of a 400/220 kV pooling station and related infrastructure in Tumkur, Karnataka. As part of the project requirements, the company must purchase shares of Tumkur-II REZ Power Transmission.
IPO Offering
Gala Precision Engineering: The IPO has been subscribed 52.21 times on the second day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (132.93 times), employee reserved (117.89 times), retail investors (44.21 times) and institutional investors (5.06 times).
Baazar Style Retail: The public issue was subscribed 40.66 times on day three. The bids were led by institutional investors (81.83 times), non-institutional investors (59.43 times), employee reserved (35.36 times) and retail investors (9.12 times).
Block Deals
Cyient DLM: Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd bought 2.59 lakh shares (0.32%), while Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. - Odi sold 2.59 lakh shares (0.32%) at Rs 732.35 apiece.
KPI Green Energy: Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd bought 1.57 lakh shares (0.26%), while Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. - Odi sold 1.57 lakh shares (0.26%) at Rs 886.6 apiece.
RBL Bank: Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd bought 9.28 lakh shares (0.15%), while Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. - Odi sold 9.28 lakh shares (0.15%) at Rs 227.79 apiece.
Sula Vineyards: Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd bought 2.28 lakh shares (0.27%), while Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. - Odi sold 2.28 lakh shares (0.27%) at Rs 487.9 apiece.
Tourism Finance Corp: Connecor Investment Enterprise Limited . sold 11 lakh shares (1.18%), while Legends Global Opportunities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. bought 11 lakh shares (1.18%) at Rs 178.4 apiece.
Medi Assist Health Services: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 13.11 lakh shares (1.86%), while Bessemer India Capital Holdings Ii Limited sold 94.9 lakh shares (13.49%) at Rs 611.7 apiece. Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 11.55 lakh shares (1.64%) and HDFC Mutual Fund bought 31.06 lakh shares (4.41%) at Rs 611.7 apiece. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 8.2 lakh shares (1.16%) at Rs 611.7 apiece and Novo Holdings A/s Sold 5 lakh shares (0.71%) at Rs 611.7.
Mediolanum Best Brands: Mediolanum India Opportunities bought 0.79 lakh shares (0.11%), Smallcap World Fund Inc bought 20.59 lakh shares (2.92%), and Societe Generale bought 1.63 lakh shares (0.23%) at Rs 611.7 apiece. On the other hand, Sundaram Mutual Fund bought 1.63 lakh shares (0.23%) at Rs 611.7 apiece.
Bulk Deals
AU Small Finance Bank: Westbridge AIF I sold 108.95 lakh shares (1.46%) at Rs 676.06 apiece.
Signature Global: DKL Broking & Infra Llp sold 23 lakh shares (1.63%) at Rs 1444.27 apiece and Credible Nivesh Limited sold 17 lakh shares (1.2%) at Rs 1432.2 apiece.
Exicom Tele Systems: Rare Enterprise sold 15.85 lakh shares (1.31%) at Rs 348.6 apiece.
Orient Cement: Parth Infin Brokers Pvt Ltd bought 13.47 lakh shares (0.65%) at Rs 307.15 apiece.
Goldiam International: Rashesh Bhansali sold 10 lakh shares (0.91%) at Rs 340 apiece.
Rama Steel Tubes: SKSE Securities Ltd bought 141.12 lakh shares (0.9%) at Rs 10.51 apiece.
Matrimony.Com: NK Securities Research Private Limited bought 1.12 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 820.68 apiece.
Insider Trades
ADF Foods: Promoter Krish Bhavesh Thakkar sold 24,000 shares on Aug. 29, 2024.
Usha Martin: Promoter group Peterhouse Investments India Ltd. sold 6 lakh shares on Sept., 2, 2024.
Sapphire Foods India: Promoter Sagista Realty Advisors Private Ltd. as Trustee of QSR Management, sold Trust 52,485 shares between Aug. 30 and Sept. 2.
Star Cement: Promoter group Suchita Agarwal sold 1,050 shares on Aug. 30, 2024.
Trading Tweaks
Ex/Record Dividend: Hikal, Parag Milk Foods.
Ex/Record Buyback: Transport Corporation Of India.
Ex Dividend: MAS Financial Services, Prince Pipes and Fittings.
Who's Meeting whom
Mastek: To meet analyst and Investors on Sept. 6
Mold tek Packaging: To meet analyst and Investors on Sept. 6
UltraTech Cement: To meet analyst and Investors on Sept. 4
Symphony: To meet analyst and Investors on Sept. 9
Torrent Power: To meet analyst and Investors on Sept. 6
F&O Cues
Nifty September futures up by 0.02% to 25,354.55 at a premium of 74.7 points.
Nifty September futures open interest up by 7.23%.
Nifty Bank September futures up by 0.38% to 51,834.1 at a premium of 145 points.
Nifty Bank September futures open interest up by 0.06%.
Nifty Options Sept. 5 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 26,000 and maximum put open interest at 25,000.
Bank Nifty Options Sept. 4 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 53,000 and maximum put open interest at 51,000.
Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, Hindustan Copper.
Money Market
The Indian rupee closed weaker against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking the strength of the dollar index. However, easing oil prices limited the demand for the greenback. The local currency has been oscillating in a tight range because of intervention by the Reserve Bank of India.
The rupee depreciated 5 paise to close at Rs 83.97 after opening at Rs 83.95 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg data. It closed at Rs 83.92 against the greenback on Monday.
