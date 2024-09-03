Rupee Closes Weaker, Caught In A 'Tug-Of-War' With Dollar

The Indian rupee closed weaker against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking the strength of the dollar index. However, easing oil prices limited the demand for the greenback. The local currency has been oscillating in a tight range because of intervention by the Reserve Bank of India.

The rupee depreciated 5 paise to close at Rs 83.97 after opening at Rs 83.95 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg data. It closed at Rs 83.92 against the greenback on Monday.

The Indian rupee now finds itself in a delicate balance, caught in a tug-of-war between positive and negative factors, according to Amit Pabari., managing director of CR Forex Advisors. "It has been trading within a tight range of Rs 83.70-84.05, slipping by around 0.17% in August despite a notable correction in the dollar index."