Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept. 20

Asia-pacific share indices rose on Friday before the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting. The central bank is expected to keep the rates unchanged, according to Bloomberg.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 719.07 points or 1.94% higher at 37,874.40, and the KOSPI was 26.06 points or 1.01% higher at 2,606.86 as of 06:28 a.m.

US stocks ended higher after the Federal Reserve reduced benchmark rates in line with most market participants' expectations. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended 1.70% or 2.51% higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 1.26% higher.

The December contract of the brent crude was trading 0.25% lower at $74.69 a barrel as of 06:31 a.m. The Bloomberg spot Gold was 1.79% higher at $2,588.53.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.04% or 9 points lower at 25,555.00 as of 06:36 a.m.

The Nifty and Sensex ended at fresh closing highs on Thursday as risk appetite increased among traders, with the US Federal Open Market Committee guiding for more rate cuts after reducing the key rate.

The Nifty ended 38.25 points, or 0.15% higher at 25,415.80, and Sensex settled up 236.57 points, or 0.29% at 83,184.80.

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday after two days of buying. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,547.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the fifth consecutive session and purchased equities worth approximately Rs 2,012.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee appreciated 7 paise to end at 83.69 against the US dollar.