Rupee Opens Stronger Against Dollar After Jumbo Fed Cut

The Indian Rupee opened 7 paise stronger at 83.69 against the US dollar on Thursday, compared to its previous close of 83.76, according to Bloomberg data.

This uptick follows the US Federal Reserve’s decision to cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points late Wednesday, the first reduction after four years of high lending rates aimed at curbing inflation.

The Fed’s rate cut is seen as a move to protect the US economy amidst mounting risks to the labour market, signaling a shift from its previous focus on controlling inflation.

Despite progress towards the Fed's 2% inflation target, inflation levels remain somewhat elevated. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that further rate cuts would be evaluated on a meeting-by-meeting basis, dependent on incoming economic data.