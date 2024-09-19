Rupee Opens Stronger Against Dollar After Jumbo Fed Cut
The unit opened 7 paise higher at 83.69 after a break in the Forex markets for Eid-e-Milad on Wednesday.
The Indian Rupee opened 7 paise stronger at 83.69 against the US dollar on Thursday, compared to its previous close of 83.76, according to Bloomberg data.
This uptick follows the US Federal Reserve’s decision to cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points late Wednesday, the first reduction after four years of high lending rates aimed at curbing inflation.
The Fed’s rate cut is seen as a move to protect the US economy amidst mounting risks to the labour market, signaling a shift from its previous focus on controlling inflation.
Despite progress towards the Fed's 2% inflation target, inflation levels remain somewhat elevated. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that further rate cuts would be evaluated on a meeting-by-meeting basis, dependent on incoming economic data.
The market had, to some extent, factored in the large rate cut, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.
"While the Fed's decision was a significant development, its impact on the markets was limited," Bhansali added, noting that Brent oil prices dipped slightly to $73.31 per barrel and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 103 points overnight.
With rising imports in August, the Reserve Bank of India might not allow significant appreciation of the rupee, despite the Fed’s "jumbo rate cut", Bhansali added.
Forex markets in India were closed on Wednesday for Eid-e-Milad, preventing the RBI from intervening at lower levels, a factor that contributed to the rupee’s strength, according to CR Forex Advisors.
"Without central bank interference, the rupee capitalised on the weakened dollar and favourable domestic conditions," they added.
As global markets adjust to the Fed's policy shift, attention will now turn to the RBI's response and whether the rupee can sustain its momentum. For now, the rupee faces resistance at 84 and support at 83.50, the advisory firm added.
Bhansali expects the rupee to trade in Rs 83.60 to 83.90 range on Thursday. Exporters might sell good upticks as RBI protects the 83.99 level and importers are advised to buy dollar dips or trigger a stop loss of Rs 84.02.