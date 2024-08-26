Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Aug. 26

Most markets in Asia-Pacific region were trading higher on Monday, taking cues from the last week gains on Wall Street as the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks assured traders of monetary easing from next month.

The KOSPI was 3.12 points or 0.12% higher at 2,704.81, and the S&P ASX 200 was 34.10 points or 0.42% higher at 8,058.00 as of 06:15 a.m.

Stocks went up and bond yields dropped after Powell suggested that the central bank is likely to cut interest rates in September. He also hinted that there might be more rate cuts in the future, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended 1.15% and 1.47% higher, respectively on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.14% higher.

Brent crude was trading 0.55% higher at $79.57 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.09% at $2,514.75 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.04% or 11.00 points lower at 24,907.00 as of 06:32 a.m.

On Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended the muted session little changed, and posted a two-week winning streak. Market participants awaited Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole gathering, Wyoming.

The Nifty 50 ended 11.65 points, or 0.05%, higher at 24,823.15, and the Sensex closed 33.02 points, or 0.04%, up at 81,086.21.

Overseas investors stayed net buyers of Indian equities on Friday for the second straight day. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,944.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 15th session and bought equities worth Rs 2,896 crore, the NSE data showed.

The rupee strengthened by 5 paise to close at 83.90 against the US dollar.