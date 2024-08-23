Rupee Strengthens Against Dollar After RBI Intervention
Rupee opened at Rs 83.93 per dollar, according to Bloomberg data. It had closed at Rs 83.95 on Thursday.
The Indian rupee opened higher against the US dollar on Friday, tracking the slight easing in the American currency and likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India beyond Rs 84 in the previous session. However, as month-end dollar demand from importers picks up, the rupee may come under pressure.
"The Reserve Bank of India likely intervened in the non-deliverable forward market on Thursday to bring the rupee back within the Rs 84 level after it briefly passed the mark," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.
He expects the domestic currency to trade in a narrow range of Rs 83.85–84.00.
According to Bhansali, exporters may wait and watch for further weakness in the rupee, with a stop loss of Rs 83.75 for hedging, while importers may buy the dollar on dips.
The dollar index, which tracks its performance against a basket of 10 leading global currencies, was down 0.17% at 101.34. While the international benchmark Brent crude oil price eased 0.04% to $77.19 as continued negotiations over the Israel-Hamas ceasefire kept prices subdued, the US continued to say that an agreement was very close.
"Despite the dollar index reaching a recent low, the Indian rupee remains steadfast, showing little signs of strengthening. This resilience can be attributed to the central bank's deliberate interventions, aimed at stabilizing the dollar-rupee around the Rs 83.90-83.95 range," said Amit Pabari, managing director of CR Forex Advisors.