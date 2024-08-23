FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Second Session
Overseas investors stayed net buyers of Indian equities on Friday for the second straight day. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,944.48 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 15th session and bought equities worth Rs 2,896.02 crore, the NSE data showed.
FPIs have sold stocks worth Rs 30,586 crore this month, whereas domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 47,080.38 crore.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 19,261 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
India's benchmark stock indices ended the muted session little changed on Friday, helping post a two-week winning streak even as market participants await US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole gathering.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 11.65 points, or 0.05%, higher at 24,823.15, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 33.02 points, or 0.04%, up at 81,086.21. During the day, the Nifty 50 rose 0.19% to 24,858.40, and the BSE Sensex rose 0.22% to 81,231.49.