Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Aug. 20
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Share indices in Asia-Pacific region were trading higher in early trade on Tuesday as market participants await China's loan prime rate, and the Reserve Bank of Australia's August policy minutes.
The Nikkei 225 was 509.90 points or 1.36% higher at 37,898.52, and the S&P 500 was 54.00 points or 0.97% higher at 5,608.25 as of 06:15 a.m.
US stocks rose for the eighth consecutive session, marking the longest winning streak of 2024, as investors anticipate that the Federal Reserve may soon signal a shift towards reducing interest rates.
On Monday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite settled 0.97% and 1.39% higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.58% higher.
Brent crude was trading 0.18% lower at $77.52 per barrel as of 06:18 a.m. The Bloomberg Spot Gold was 0.07% higher at $2,506.06 as of 06:19 a.m.
The GIFT Nifty was trading flat at 24,660.00 as of 06:30 a.m.
The Indian benchmark indices ended mixed on Monday as the NSE Nifty 50 closed 31.50 points or 0.13%, higher at 24,572.65, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled 12.16 points or 0.02%, lower at 80,424.68.
Overseas investors turned sellers of Indian equities on Monday after a session of buying. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,667.5 crore, while domestic investors stayed net buyers for the 11th consecutive session and bought equities worth Rs 1,802.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The Indian rupee strengthened by 8 paise to end at 83.87 against the US dollar.
Stocks to Watch
Tata Motors: The company sets Sept. 1 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for DVR share swaps.
Bajaj Auto: The company will make a Rs 211 crore provision in the second quarter due to the withdrawal of the indexation benefit and the change in tax rate.
IndusInd Bank: The bank received the RBI's nod for undertaking mutual fund business via a new subsidiary.
HCL Technologies: Shiv Walia will replace Prateek Aggarwal as the chief financial officer, effective Sept. 6.
Vedanta: The company’s shareholding in Hindustan Zinc was reduced to 63.42% after an offer for sale.
Hazoor Multi Projects: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for Maharashtra State Infra Development Corp.'s project worth Rs 274 crore.
Share India Securities: The company has rescinded its investment by acquiring equity shares of DSM Fresh Foods Ltd., considering the negative feedback received from the company's investors and stakeholders.
Poly Medicure: The company opened its qualified institutional placement and set the floor price at Rs 1,880.69 per share.
Sequent Scientific: The company received prequalification approval from the World Health Organisation for albendazole, an active pharmaceutical ingredient.
Hi-Tech Pipes: The company approved raising Rs 600 crore via QIP or other means.
Olectra Greentech: The company's stake in a special purpose vehicle for executing a MSRTC contract falls to 1% from the initial 34%.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services: The company approved the proposal to raise Rs 200 crore through non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.
Listing day
Saraswati Saree Depot: The company's shares will debut at an issue price of Rs 160 on the stock exchanges on Tuesday. The Rs 160-crore IPO was subscribed 107.52 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (358.65 times), institutional investors (64.12 times), and retail investors (61.88 times).
IPO offering
Interarch Building Products: The public issue was subscribed 3.2 times on day 1. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (7.85 times), retail investors (2.76 times), and qualified institutional investors (0.27 times).
Block Deals
Ethos: Bandhan Mutual Fund bought 3 lakh shares (1.22%) at Rs 3,346 apiece. Mahen Distribution Ltd. sold 1.6 lakh shares (0.65%) at Rs 3,346 apiece, and Master Capital Services Ltd. sold 1.4 lakh shares (0.57%) at Rs 3,346 apiece.
Bulk Deals
DCX Systems: NCBG Holdings Inc. sold 29.59 lakh shares (2.66%) at Rs 337.95 apiece. Neomile Growth Fund, Series I, bought 7.39 lakh shares (0.66%) at Rs 337.95 apiece and Upadhyaya Ajay Shiv Narayan bought 15 lakh shares (1.35%) at Rs 337.95 apiece.
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services: Rameshchandra Chimanlal Shah sold 6.12 lakh shares (1.47%) at Rs 2,450 apiece and Sanjay Rameshchandra Shah sold 4.12 lakh shares (0.99%) at Rs 2,450.05 apiece. On the other hand, Societe Generale bought 2.75 lakh shares (0.66%) at Rs 2450 apiece.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Ardisia sold 1.7 crore shares (0.87%) at Rs 41.11 apiece.
Trading Tweaks
Ex/record dividend: Balkrishna Industries, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Titagarh Rail Systems, Dr Lal Path Labs, the Phoenix Mills, PI Industries, Rain Industries, Sun TV Network, Apar Industries, AIA Engineering, the South Indian Bank, and JK Paper.
Ex/record AGM: Titagarh Rail Systems, Apar Industries, The South Indian Bank, Vodafone Idea, JK Paper, Saregama India.
Ex/record buyback: AIA Engineering.
Moved out short-term ASM Framework: Mukka Proteins.
F&O Cues
Nifty August futures up by 0.04% to 24,595 at a premium of 23 points.
Nifty August futures open interest down by 3%.
Nifty Bank August futures down by 0.27% to 50,485 at a premium of 117 points.
Nifty Bank August futures open interest up by 3%.
Nifty Options Aug. 22 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 25,000 and maximum put open interest at 24,000.
Bank Nifty Options Aug. 21 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 53,000 and maximum put open interest at 51,900.
Securities in ban period: Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, GNFC, Granules, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, IndiaMart InterMesh, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, NMDC, PEL, PNB, RBL Bank, SAIL, and Sun TV.
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee closed stronger on Monday, supported by a weak US dollar and an easing in Brent crude oil prices following ceasefire talks between Israel and Iran-backed Hamas.
The rupee appreciated 8 paise to close at Rs 83.87 after opening at Rs 83.89 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg data. The local currency closed at Rs 83.95 on Friday.