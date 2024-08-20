Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Aug. 20

Share indices in Asia-Pacific region were trading higher in early trade on Tuesday as market participants await China's loan prime rate, and the Reserve Bank of Australia's August policy minutes.

The Nikkei 225 was 509.90 points or 1.36% higher at 37,898.52, and the S&P 500 was 54.00 points or 0.97% higher at 5,608.25 as of 06:15 a.m.

US stocks rose for the eighth consecutive session, marking the longest winning streak of 2024, as investors anticipate that the Federal Reserve may soon signal a shift towards reducing interest rates.

On Monday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite settled 0.97% and 1.39% higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.58% higher.

Brent crude was trading 0.18% lower at $77.52 per barrel as of 06:18 a.m. The Bloomberg Spot Gold was 0.07% higher at $2,506.06 as of 06:19 a.m.

The GIFT Nifty was trading flat at 24,660.00 as of 06:30 a.m.

The Indian benchmark indices ended mixed on Monday as the NSE Nifty 50 closed 31.50 points or 0.13%, higher at 24,572.65, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled 12.16 points or 0.02%, lower at 80,424.68.

Overseas investors turned sellers of Indian equities on Monday after a session of buying. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,667.5 crore, while domestic investors stayed net buyers for the 11th consecutive session and bought equities worth Rs 1,802.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian rupee strengthened by 8 paise to end at 83.87 against the US dollar.