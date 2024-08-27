Slowing Earnings, Racing Inflation May Spoil India's Equity Jamboree, Says Ruchir Sharma

"Is there something called a permanent bull market?" asked veteran investor Ramesh Damani. "Of course not," came the reply from market savant Ruchir Sharma.

In a freewheeling chat with Damani, Rockefeller International Chairperson Sharma identified two likely red flags that can signal the end of Indian markets' gold rush — earnings cooling down and inflation flaring up.

If earnings growth really begins to slow down, and the market keeps hanging up there, that means momentum has begun to slow down, according to Sharma.

The June-quarter earnings reported by 27 NSE Nifty 50 companies managed to meet Street expectations, pipping the 20 that managed the feat in the quarter ended March. The ones that beat expectations declined to 11 from 21 during this period, while 12 missed estimates against nine.