Are Food Prices Core To India's ‘True’ Inflation? A RBI Study Belies Transitory Food Price

Treating food price deviations as transitory in the setting of monetary policy is increasingly becoming untenable, according to a study by the Reserve Bank of India. If food price pressures persist and continue to spill over, a cautious monetary policy approach is warranted amid endemic food inflation and greater chances of spillover effects, the study showed.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel, has been declining since 2022–23, even as food price shocks have been imposing upside pressures on core inflation. However, disinflationary monetary policy has counterbalanced this. Should this disinflationary force recede, upward pressures on core and headline inflation could get magnified and may run out of control, especially with aggregate demand picking up alongside cost-push risks amid geo-political tensions, according to a study by the RBI in its monthly bulletin for August 2024. Monetary policy is the only active disinflationary agent in the economy, the study said.

The study stated that the conventional treatment of food price perturbations as transitory in the context of monetary policy is increasingly unsustainable. The study added that the secular upward drift in food inflation expectations drives a large part of this increase in persistence. Past high food inflation episodes—intrinsic persistence—have a bearing on shaping these expectations, the study showed. The inelasticity of demand to price shocks makes food inflation persistence all the more worrying.