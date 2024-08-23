Powell Says ‘Time Has Come’ For Fed To Cut Interest Rates

While inflation remains above the Fed’s goal, it has retreated markedly from its recent peak of 7.1% in 2022. The central bank’s preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures price index, rose 2.5% in June from a year earlier. A separate measure of underlying consumer inflation cooled in July for a fourth straight month. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate ticked up last month, also for a fourth straight time, reaching 4.3%, and employers pulled back on the pace of hiring.