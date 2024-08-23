SEBI Bans Anil Ambani, Mpox Scare, Zomato-Paytm Deal And More — The Week That Was

The week saw a mix of regulatory actions, major acquisitions, market volatility, and growing concerns over a global healthcare crisis, amid speculation on when the world's largest economy will initiate interest rate cuts.

India's market regulator barred industrialist Anil Ambani and 24 other entities for five years for diversion of funds. The Mpox virus hit Asia as Thailand became the first to detect the new mutated strain of the virus.

Global markets were on high alert and traded with caution as the US Federal Reserve Chair geared up for his keynote at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.

Zomato Ltd. will acquire the entertainment, sports, and events ticketing business from Paytm operator One97 Communications Ltd. for Rs 2,048 crore.

NDTV Profit, in its weekly news wrap every Friday, brings you the mega events across businesses, industries and countries that have impacted investors' wealth.