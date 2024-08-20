Serum Institute Developing Mpox Vaccine Amid Rising Global Concerns
Hopefully, we'll have positive news to share within a year's time, Adar Poonawalla said in an exclusive comment to NDTV Profit.
Serum Institute of India is developing a Mpox vaccine amid concerns of spike in cases across the globe. On August 14, the World Health Organisation tagged Mpox as a "public health emergency of international concern" after several countries in Africa witnessed a sharp spike in cases.
"In view of the global health emergency declared due to Mpox outbreak, Serum Institute of India is currently working on developing a vaccine for this disease to cater to millions of lives that might be at risk.", Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said in an exclusive comment to NDTV Profit.
"Hopefully, with the ongoing progress, we will have more updates and positive news to share within a year's time", he added.
India Ramps Up Mpox Preparedness
According to the WHO, "Mpox has been reported in the DRC (Democratic Republic Of Congo) for more than a decade, and the number of cases reported each year has increased steadily over that period.", WHO said in a news release. "Last year, reported cases increased significantly, and already the number of cases reported so far this year has exceeded last year’s total, with more than 15,600 cases and 537 deaths."
Apart from Congo, outbreaks have been reported in other African nations such as Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda since July, followed a few cases in Sweden.
Mpox And India
In India, several passengers travelling from Pakistan and Bangladesh have reported symptoms of Mpox. Subsequently, the central government on August 19 informed the authorities in airports, ports and borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan to remain alert about incoming international passengers who show Mpox symptoms.
In accordance to the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry after a review meeting chaired by the Union Health Minister JP Nadda last week, healthcare centers at airports, seaports, and ground crossings will be sensitised while 32 laboratories will be ready along with the health facilities for detecting, isolating, and managing cases of mpox.
However, according to the Health Ministry, the risk of large outbreak of Mpox low in India for now. According to WHO, total 30 cases were detected in India, with the last case in March 2024.