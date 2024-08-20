Serum Institute Developing Mpox Vaccine Amid Rising Global Concerns

Serum Institute of India is developing a Mpox vaccine amid concerns of spike in cases across the globe. On August 14, the World Health Organisation tagged Mpox as a "public health emergency of international concern" after several countries in Africa witnessed a sharp spike in cases.

"In view of the global health emergency declared due to Mpox outbreak, Serum Institute of India is currently working on developing a vaccine for this disease to cater to millions of lives that might be at risk.", Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said in an exclusive comment to NDTV Profit.

"Hopefully, with the ongoing progress, we will have more updates and positive news to share within a year's time", he added.