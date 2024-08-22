Valuations, Losses And Gains, Revenue Impact Of Zomato-Paytm Deal: A Snapshot

For Zomato, the entertainment ticketing business is not new, and the company’s Zomato Live and IPs like Zomaland have been in play for at least 3–4 years. The live events business is already a mature one for Zomato, having reached a gross order value of Rs 3,225 crore in fiscal 2024.

By fiscal 2026, with the acquisitions, the aim is to take the number to Rs 10,000 crore, Deepinder Goyal wrote in a shareholders' letter. "Any further step change in scale here will depend on our ability to build newer use-cases like shopping, staycations (travel), etc.," he said, indicating that District could be a super app for entertainment purposes.

For Paytm, the deal means an additional Rs 2,050 crore to its balance sheet, alongside a roughly Rs 300 crore annual revenue hit. This is clearly in line with the company's aim to conserve cash. Paytm had earlier moved to a distribution-only model for its insurance and loan businesses. It had also approved the withdrawal of its application with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority for registering as a general insurance company.

It had cited the business as being "capital-intensive" and said the move would free up Rs 950 crore, which was earmarked for investment in Paytm General Insurance Ltd.