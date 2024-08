On Wednesday evening Zomato disclosed that it has entered into a shareholder agreement to acquire the entertainment and ticketing business of One97 Communications or Paytm.The deal involved acquiring the entertainment, sports, and events ticketing business—Insider and TicketNew—from Paytm operator One 97 Communications Ltd. for Rs 2,048 crore.While the street could argue whether it should value the deal at one-time gross order value ...