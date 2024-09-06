Indian IT To Gain On Favourable Macros, Says Morgan Stanley

While the Indian IT sector has experienced a notable rally, there is still room for further gains, driven by a continued revenue upgrade cycle which should keep multiples high, according to Morgan Stanley Research.

The recent rally in Indian IT stocks, with gains ranging from 12% to 40% since early June, has led to heightened valuations, according to a report by the brokerage.

Morgan Stanley asserts this does not necessarily signal the end of the positive trend. The brokerage firm projects that the revenue upgrade cycle, which began in the first quarter of the fiscal year, will persist for at least one to two more quarters. This cycle is expected to sustain high valuations for the sector.