TCS Expands Partnership With Primark To Transform Tech Operations, Support Growth

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has extended its partnership with Primark, an international fashion retailer. Over the next five years, TCS will help improve Primark’s technology operations to support the retailer’s plans for global growth.

As part of the expanded partnership, TCS will help Primark’s technology operating environment to become more resilient, reliable and efficient, and work to reduce time-to-market for the retailer. It will also help Primark adopt a more agile and product-based operating model through intelligent automation and DevOps technologies.

"Working with TCS will provide us with the ongoing operational stability and accountability needed to support our business to scale. This will allow us to respond to market trends and customer preferences in a timely manner, ensuring that we continue to deliver quality products at the best value for our customers," said Andrew Brothers, chief information officer, Primark.