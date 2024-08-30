TCS Expands Partnership With Primark To Transform Tech Operations, Support Growth
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has extended its partnership with Primark, an international fashion retailer. Over the next five years, TCS will help improve Primark’s technology operations to support the retailer’s plans for global growth.
As part of the expanded partnership, TCS will help Primark’s technology operating environment to become more resilient, reliable and efficient, and work to reduce time-to-market for the retailer. It will also help Primark adopt a more agile and product-based operating model through intelligent automation and DevOps technologies.
"Working with TCS will provide us with the ongoing operational stability and accountability needed to support our business to scale. This will allow us to respond to market trends and customer preferences in a timely manner, ensuring that we continue to deliver quality products at the best value for our customers," said Andrew Brothers, chief information officer, Primark.
Primark's new operating model will also be aligned to business functions and driven by their priorities, providing the company with a comprehensive, real-time view of its technology, business systems and processes.
"The fashion industry is continually modernising its entire value chain—from conceptualisation, to design, to production and retailing—with innovation-led initiatives to achieve environmental, social and governance goals. We're thrilled to support Primark’s mission to offer affordable fashion for everyone and its global vision for growth," said Shekar Krishnan, vice president and head of retail, UK and Europe, TCS.
TCS has been working with Primark since 2016. Along with driving business-critical integration programmes and stabilising core platforms for the retailer, it has also improved cybersecurity capabilities along with processes and systems.