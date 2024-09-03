Morgan Stanley Builds A Bull Case For Kaynes Technology On Strong Sectoral Tailwinds

Government approval for Kaynes Technology India Ltd.'s plan to set up a semiconductor plant is positive for the company. Delay in acquiring authority's approval has been a subject of concern for the company in recent past, Morgan Stanley said in a note on Monday.

The brokerage maintained an 'overweight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,845 per share, which implied a 17.54% downside from Monday's closing price of Rs 4,662.65 apiece.

The brokerage attributed the option value from outsourced semiconductor assembly and test venture for its bull case for Kaynes Technology. It sees 35% probability of a bull case, 60% base case, and 5% bear case.

Morgan Stanley gave high weightage to bull case scenario, compared to bear case because of strong sectoral tailwind as the government continued to push for electronics manufacturing in India.

This approval paves the way for Kaynes Technology to enter into semiconductor value chain. In near term, the focus should be on ramping up execution, Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report on Tuesday.

Kotak Institutional Equities raised its earning per shares estimates by 1%, estimating a slight pick up in the company's OSAT execution. The brokerage retained a 'buy' rating with a target price Rs 4,950 per share, compared to Rs 4,650 earlier, which implies an upside of 6.16% from the previous close.

For medium term, focus for Kaynes Technology should be on shifting revenues toward advance packaging solution, according to the research firm.