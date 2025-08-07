Rekha Jhunjhunwala-Backed Multibagger PSU Stock Poised For 30% Upside Despite Weak Q1: Should You Buy?

During the April-June quarter of FY26, NCC reported a drop of 8.4% in its consolidated net profit (bottomline) to Rs 192.1 crore, compared to Rs 209.9 crore in the year-ago period. The PSU's revenue from operations (topline) declined by 6.3% to Rs 5,178.9 crore compared to Rs 5,527.9 crore in Q1 FY25.

“NCC has reported a turnover of Rs 5,207.93 crore (including other income) on a consolidated basis in the first quarter of financial year 2025-26 as against Rs 5,558.33 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, a decrease of 6% on year-on-year basis,” said NCC in its statement.

The construction firm’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also fell by 4.3% to Rs 456.12 crore during the June quarter compared to Rs 477.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. EBITDA margin increased marginally to 8.8% in Q1 FY26 from 8.6% in Q1 FY25.

NCC reported a basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 3.03 for the June quarter, compared to Rs 3.20 in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. During the quarter, it secured new orders amounting to Rs 3,658 crore, and NCC’s consolidated orderbook at the end of the June quarter stood at Rs 70,087 crore.