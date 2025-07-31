NCC Secures Rs 792-Crore Worth Of Government Orders

NCC Ltd. bagged two orders worth Rs 791.5 crore in July from state government agencies, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

This includes an order worth Rs 461.4 crore for the buildings division and Rs 330.2 crore for the electrical division of the company.

The construction major received the contracts during the normal course of business and the promoters of the company do not hold any interest in the entities that have awarded the projects, it added.